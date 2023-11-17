Massive TP-Link smart home Black Friday sale from $12: Matter smart plugs, bulbs, more

As part of its now live Black Friday sale, Amazon has now launched a series of wide-ranging TP-Link smart home gear sales. Featuring options from both its Kasa and Tapo lineups, this is a notable chance to shore up your intelligent home gear for the holidays with up to 44% in savings. You’ll find deals on multi-color smart bulbs, light switches, smart cameras, and the brand’s range of mini plugs. The deals extend across its HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant gear, but you’ll also find offers now live on some of its latest Matter-supported options for a more unified multi-platform experience as well. The deals start from $12 Prime shipped with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 and you’ll find our top picks waiting down below.

TP-Link Matter smart home gear Black Friday deals:

And more HomeKit, Alexa, Assistant gear deals:

TP-Link Kasa Matter Smart Plug features:

With Matter, users are no longer tied to specific platforms and works with all certified smart home platforms, such as Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Samsung SmartThings. You can control all your smart home devices from a single app, reducing the need for multiple apps for different devices. All Matter-certified devices in your local area network (LAN) will work smoothly even when your home internet goes offline. Matter allows effective communication directly between devices, without the need for a specific ‘forwarding’ device. For example, a Matter smart switch or sensor can turn on/off a Matter bulb directly without being connected to a cloud service, or other specific action. Once configured, communication and control between Matter devices can be achieved directly on the local network.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!