ecobee’s just-released Smart Video Doorbell Camera with HomeKit sees first discount to $140

Amazon is now offering the very first price cut on the new ecobee Smart Video Doorbell Camera. Expanding the ecobee lineup out of the usual smart thermostat game, this new release now sells for $139.99 shipped. You’d more regularly pay $160, with today’s offer clocking in at $20 off. It’s a new all-time low, too, and marks the only price cut since it first hit store shelves last month. We break down the whole experience in our hands-on review, as well as below the fold.

ecobee’s newest release brings a smart video doorbell to your porch just in time for monitoring package deliveries all holiday season. It connects into your existing doorbell wiring, offering 1080p HDR recording with a 175-degree field of view. There’s HomeKit support out of the box, as well as Alexa integration, with advanced motion alerts doubling down on the smart tech to alert you when someone is at the door, a package has been delivered, and more.

Today, we’re also tracking price cuts on the latest ecobee HomeKit SmartThermostats, as well. These land at some of the best prices to date, and the lowest in months, just in time to help you tame the inconsistent seasonal weather. Pricing across a pair of recent releases starts at $170, clocking in at $20 or more off the usual price tags.

The best part about these SmartThermostats on top of being able to turn on the heat with Siri is that the new Smart Video Doorbell Camera can use them as a viewfinder to see who is at the door. Of course, you can use your iPhone, but there’s nothing more convenient than being able to check the display built right into your wall.

ecobee Smart Video Doorbell Camera features:

Full HD 1080p HDR with two-way talk to answer your door and talk to your guests from anywhere live through your smartphone, tablet, or ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium. Works with Apple HomeKit and Alexa. Advanced radar verification, motion, person, and package detection*, and activity zones, so you only get alerts for who or what is at your door.

