Samsung’s ANC Galaxy Buds 2 Pro now down at $160 with a $10 Amazon gift card ($70 off)

Update: Not only have the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds dropped to $160, but Amazon is now throwing in a bonus $10 gift card to sweeten the deal. Details below.

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for $159.99 shipped in all three colorways. Regularly $230, this is a solid 26% or $60 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Today’s offer clocks in as a match for our previous mention from last month and the Amazon all-time low – it also undercuts the $180 list we saw for the summer Prime Day event earlier this year. You’re looking at a refreshed design with pro-grade features including hi-res 24-bit and 360-degree audio support alongside Samsung’s intelligent active noise cancellation that can “quiet even the loudest outside sounds.” The intelligent conversation mode will temporarily disable the active noise cancellation automatically when your voice is detected as well as turn down the volume and enter ambient mode so you can conduct a conversation on the fly without having to manually mess with settings or take the buds out of your ears. The IPX7 water-resistance is great for workouts alongside the up to 20-hour battery life (30 hours with ANC engaged). Check out the experience over in our hands-on review and head below for more.

Elsewhere in flagship and more affordable Android-ready buds, we are still tracking a solid price drop on Google’s Pixel Buds Pro. Now available in two styles down at $119 lows, these regularly $200 earbuds are now over $80 off the going rate and you can get a complete breakdown of the deal in our previous coverage.

And for more discounted wireless in-ear deals, check out the ongoing price drops we are tracking on Bose ANC QuietComfort Earbuds II starting from $149 shipped – these are some of the lowest totals we have tracked all year. Dive into our headphones hub for even more while you’re at it along with our hands-on review of the fantastic new Sony XM5 earbuds – this set is easily among our favorite new releases.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro features:

Reduce unwanted noise with Galaxy Buds2 Pro; They use Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation* to quiet even the loudest outside sounds; Tune in to what matters most without being bothered by distracting sounds around you. Studio quality sound isn’t just for the pros; Feel every note like you’re there with Galaxy Buds2 Pro and get a next-level listening experience, whether you’re rocking out to your playlist or staying informed with a podcast.

