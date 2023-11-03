Bose ANC QuietComfort Earbuds II hit some of the best prices of the year from $149 (Reg. $279)

Amazon is now offering one of its best prices ever on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II at $199 shipped. Regularly $279, this is a solid $80 in savings and the best price we can find on a new condition set. Today’s deal comes in at $50 under our previous mention and a match of this year’s fall Prime Day price. This is one of the lowest totals we have tracked outside of the particularly notable refurbished offer now live directly from Bose at $149 shipped. Coming with the same warranty as a new set, Bose has a world-class refurbishment program you can read more about below.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II might not be the brand new Ultra model that launched in mid-September, but they are still a more than compelling option that come in at well below the $299 the new set goes for. The QuietComfort Earbuds II are, frankly, an amazing set of buds that easily give AirPods Pro 2 a run for their money.

They can “intelligently personalize the noise cancellation” experience while coming in with a more compact form-factor than previous-generation models. You’re looking at 6-hours of battery life before you even consider the charging case (“quick-charge option provides up to 2 hours of battery life from a 20-minute charge”). From there, you can expect to score the single earbud listening feature, touch interface controls, and Bluetooth 5.3 capability – the “earbuds keep track of the last seven paired devices to easily swap between them.” Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

If you’re looking for something with a more novel approach coming from the Apple camp, we are still tracking a solid deal on the transparent Beat Studio Buds+ too.Now down from the regular $180 to $130 shipped, this is matching the lowest we have tracked and you can get all of the details right here.

Bose refurbishment program details:

A Certified Refurbished product is one that’s been returned to Bose, for any reason. It’s then thoroughly inspected, tested, and serviced to meet strict Bose sound quality standards — the same as a new product. Appearance is closely examined; products occasionally have minor, nearly imperceptible blemishes. All Refurbished products have the same warranty as new products, and are available only from Bose. Quantities are limited.

BoseQuietComfort Earbuds II features:

These new wireless, bluetooth, noise cancelling earbuds from Bose weren’t designed with a one-size-fits-all approach. These next-generation wireless earbuds are engineered to fit you. They intelligently personalize the noise cancellation and sound performance to uninterrupted, immersive listening wherever you are. To ensure all-day comfort and a secure fit, they come with three pairs of ear tips and three pairs of custom stability bands, so you can find the best fit for your ears. Own your uniqueness with sound and fit shaped to you.

