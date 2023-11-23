Rachio smart hose/sprinkler systems water the lawn for you at up to 40% off, deals from $80

Justin Kahn -
40% off From $80
Rachio Smart Hose

As part of its Thanksgiving deals, Amazon is now offering up to 40% off a range of the Rachio sprinkler controllers and smart lawn watering gear. First up, and likely the most practical option for most folks, is the Smart Hose Timer watering system at $80 shipped using code HOLIDAY at checkout. Regularly $100, this is 20% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While we did see an extremely limited deal that knocked it down to $60 for a few minutes months ago (it might have even been a pricing mistake), today’s deal is otherwise within $2 of the best deals we have tracked since its debuted at CES earlier this year. This package includes the valve you’ll need to attach to your standard outdoor hose, providing smart control over your watering setup without the need for a built-in sprinkler system. Rachio says it only takes a “couple minutes” to setup, and you’re good to go. You can then leverage smartphone control over your outdoor watering with automated schedule options that taps into Rachio’s auto rain-skip feature to preserve energy and bring the bills down. Get more details in our launch coverage and head below for more Rachio Thanksgiving deals. 

Rachio Thanksgiving deals:

Dive into our master Black Friday 2023 deal hub for the rest of the highlight price drops now going live for Thanksgiving. Then head over to our smart home hub for deals on the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock 4th gen, Petcube’s Black Friday offers, and Govee’s recently-released smart Christmas lights. Everything else is waiting for you right here

Rachio Smart Hose Timer features:

The Smart Hose Timer automates hose watering by replacing tedious and time-consuming hand watering with irrigation schedules that can be set and run directly from a smart phone. Start a quick run with a few taps and we’ll make sure water is flowing thanks to an integrated flow meter. Program multiple valves to water different parts of your yard from different faucets. Rachio automatically skips a scheduled program if it rains, saving you water while keeping plants healthy. 

