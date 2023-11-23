Seagate’s Xbox Series X|S Expansion Card drops to one of its best prices at $90 ($60 off)

Update: Woot is now offering the 1TB model down at $89.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $150, this is $40 under the current Amazon price and the best we can find.

As part of its early Black Friday sale and joining the now live Black Friday Xbox Series X|S console deals, Amazon is offering some rare deals on the Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S. Alongside the now live deals on the WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Cards that launched back in June, the Seagate options are the only officially licensed way to expand your internal Xbox Series S|X storage capabilities. Allowing you to both store titles and play them directly from the internal storage, we are now tracking one of the best deals ever on the 2TB variant at $229.99 shipped. This is matching the limited fall Prime Day offer and the best we can find. Head below for a closer look at the deals.

Thanskgiving Seagate Xbox Series X|S Expansion Card deals:

While you won’t find a 2TB model on sale, the WD C50 Xbox expansion card is also seeing a notable deal at Amazon right now, knocking the regular $150 1TB model down to $124.99 shipped.

Then head over to our Black Friday Xbox game sale coverage – there are nearly 1,000 games on sale right now – as well as the now live Black Friday Xbox Series X|S deals starting from $239 shipped.

Seagate Storage Expansion Card features:

Designed in partnership with Xbox to seamlessly play Xbox Series X|S games from the internal SSD or the expansion card without sacrificing graphics, latency, load times, or framerates. 2TB of storage increases the overall capacity of the Xbox Series X—collect thousands of games across four generations of Xbox without sacrificing performance. The only available expansion card that replicates the Xbox Velocity Architecture —providing faster load times, richer environments, and more immersive gameplay

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!