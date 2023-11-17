Black Friday console game deals start now! Star Wars Jedi, Final Fantasy XVI, Spider-Man, Mario, AC Mirage, more

After the Xbox Black Friday digital game sale jumped the gun and launched last night, the official PlayStation Black Friday deals have now rolled in both digital form and on Amazon for physical copies. While the new PlayStation 5 slim Spider-Man 2 and Call of Duty bundles remain available for purchase, it is now time for the games. From Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Final Fantasy XVI, and Demon’s Souls to Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, Horizon Forbidden West, God of War Ragnarök, and the The Last of Us Part I, among others, the offers start from $30 shipped and are joined by nearly 1,000 Xbox game deals alongside a host of early Switch deals. Head below to check everything out.
Amazon PlayStation/Xbox Black Friday game sale now live
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor $35 (Reg. $70)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage from $40 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy XVI $40 (Reg. $70)
- Demon’s Souls $30 (Reg. $70)
- The Nioh Collection $30 (Reg. $70)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate $35 (Reg. $70)
- Returnal $30 (Reg. $70)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $30 (Reg. $70)
- Horizon Forbidden West from $30 (Reg. $60+)
- The Last of Us Part I $40 (Reg. $70)
- God of War Ragnarök from $35 (Reg. $70)
- NHL 24 $35 (Reg. $70)
- Madden NFL 24 $35 (Reg. $70)
PlayStation digital Black Friday sale: Over 1,100 titles up to 70% off
Xbox digital Black Friday game sale now live: Over 930 titles up to 50% off
Nintendo Switch game deals:
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 from $45 (Reg. $60)
- Just Dance 2024 Edition $30 (Reg. $60)
- Super Bomberman R 2 $30 (Reg. $50)
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mortal Kombat 1 $45 (Reg. $70)
- Pokemon Shining Pearl $30 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond $30 (Reg. $60)
- Samba de Amigo: Party Central $27 (Reg. $40)
- Blasphemous 2 eShop $21 (Reg. $30)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX $50 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword $30 (Reg. $60)
- Pocky & Rocky Reshrined $13 (Reg. $30)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario RPG $49 (Reg. $60)
- Metroid Dread $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 on Nintendo Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! pre-order $30
- Red Dead Redemption Switch pre-order $50
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
***Nintendo officially details upcoming Black Friday deals
***New Mario Red Switch OLED console up for pre-order!
PlayStation and Xbox:
NEW PULSE Elite Wireless Headset pre-order now live
NEW PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle $500
NEW PS5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle $500
- Starfield $56 (Reg. $70)
- Mortal Kombat 1 $49 (Reg. $70)
- Lords of the Fallen $49 (Reg. $70)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $17 (Reg. $20+)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League pre-order $70
- EA SPORTS FC $35 (Reg. $70)
- Wild Hearts $33 (Reg. $40+)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III $70 ($80 value)
- Plus $10 PlayStation gift card
- Sonic Superstars PS5 from $52 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series Sale up to 90% off
- Elden Ring $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection $15 (Reg. $30)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $40 (Reg. $50)
- Sonic Frontiers $30 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 4 Remake $40 (Reg. $60)
***Xbox officially unveils upcoming Black Friday deals
***Sony details upcoming PlayStation Black Friday deals
