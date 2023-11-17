Black Friday console game deals start now! Star Wars Jedi, Final Fantasy XVI, Spider-Man, Mario, AC Mirage, more

Justin Kahn -
Now live! From $15
Star Wars Jedi Survivor

After the Xbox Black Friday digital game sale jumped the gun and launched last night, the official PlayStation Black Friday deals have now rolled in both digital form and on Amazon for physical copies. While the new PlayStation 5 slim Spider-Man 2 and Call of Duty bundles remain available for purchase, it is now time for the games. From Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Final Fantasy XVI, and Demon’s Souls to Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, Horizon Forbidden West, God of War Ragnarök, and the The Last of Us Part I, among others, the offers start from $30 shipped and are joined by nearly 1,000 Xbox game deals alongside a host of early Switch deals. Head below to check everything out. 

Amazon PlayStation/Xbox Black Friday game sale now live

PlayStation digital Black Friday sale: Over 1,100 titles up to 70% off

Xbox digital Black Friday game sale now live: Over 930 titles up to 50% off

Nintendo Switch game deals:

***Nintendo officially details upcoming Black Friday deals

***New Mario Red Switch OLED console up for pre-order!

PlayStation and Xbox:

NEW PULSE Elite Wireless Headset pre-order now live

NEW PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle $500

NEW PS5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle $500

***Xbox officially unveils upcoming Black Friday deals

***Sony details upcoming PlayStation Black Friday deals

