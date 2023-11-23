tomtoc’s already affordable tech pouches and bags now 40% off for Black Friday from $19

tomtoc – a brand that was featured in our rounds of the best MacBook sleeves and the best sling packs – is now seeing some solid Black Friday deals on Amazon. The brand’s official Amazon storefront is offering some new all-time lows and up to 40% in savings on its already affordable tech accessory organizer pouches, backpacks, sling bags, and more. One standout is the latest 2022 model tomtoc Organizer Accessory Tech Pouch for $26.24 shipped. Regularly $35, this is a solid 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is one of only a few discounts we have tracked since it launched back in December and a new Amazon all-time low. Head below for more details and additional tomtoc Black Friday offers.

The tomtoc Organizer Accessory Tech Pouch, made of a water-repellent eco-friendly polyester fabric, features a total of 13 pockets to keep your chargers, cables, travel essentials, and more organized – far too many of the organizers out there have just a couple pockets for this. That’s on top of elastic non-slip accessory loops and the removable panel (seen above) that features individual microSD and thumb drive slots.

More tomtoc tech carrier Black Friday deals:

Check out the Bellroy tech pouches and wallets of you’re looking for something on the more high-end side of things, as well as these rare Harber London offers.

tomtoc Organizer Accessory Tech Pouch features:

A well-thought-out Tech Pouch: No matter your daily commute or an extended vacation, you may travel with a lot of electronic accessories, tomtoc tech organizer has a good structure and smart storage that will offer you unrivaled organization and ease of access, saving you from your own mess; Dimensions: 10.24″ x 5.91″ x 3.94″, Volum: 2.4L

Smart Storage Design: This tech pouch has a total of 13 pockets to store cables, everyday gear, or travel essentials, keeping your items neatly organized and easy to find. Several elastic non-slip accessory loops keep items like pens, knives, and batteries always within reach. A removable panel with some card slots for SD cards, USB dongles, etc

Built For Portability: Thanks to the EVA foam set within the bag, it provides structure and helps the bag stand up nicely or a desk, packed or empty. And gives your tech gear great protection from knocks and bumps. The compact design enables you to carry it in your backpack or travel luggage for easy portability. A top and side handles offer more convenience on the go

