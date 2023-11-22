Official Bellroy Black Friday sale now live: Tech organizer pouches, wallets, bags, more from $44

The official Bellroy Black Friday sale is now live. We are tracking loads of deals across the brand’s entire lineup of tech pouches, carriers, bags, leather wallets, and more. While its latest collection of iPhone 15 cases we reviewed previously aren’t seeing any straight up cash discounts this year as of yet, it is its cases, bags, and tech accessory pouches we love the most anyway. Over on the brand’s official Amazon storefront, you’ll find a host of its gear now marked down in the early Black Friday deal section and you’ll find a host of top picks waiting down below the fold.

Bellroy Black Friday deals:

We were big fans of the previous-generation Bellroy Tech Kit gear pouch – I still use one to this day – and you can now score a rare deal on the latest model as part of the Black Friday sale:

Bellroy Tech Kit Compact from $44 (Reg. $55)

Compact storage for all your tech accessories in one tidy pouch

Full zip opens the kit out flat, so you can see and access what’s inside

Slip pocket fits a slim power bank, stretch pockets store a mouse and charger, and elastic loops stow cables

Made from recycled, water-resistant woven fabric; backed by our 3 year warranty

And even more:

While the best straight up deals are found on the Bellroy Amazon storefront right now, the official site is also running a Black Friday sale as well. But you’ll have to create bundles of gear to really maximize the savings taking that route.

Bellroy Tech Kit Compact features:

Pockets and elastic loops give a charger, mouse, slim power bank, cables, dongles and more their own special spot. This kit’s compact size takes up less room in your bag, and on your desk, than our larger Tech Kit. The zip opening hinges out flat, so you can see and store everything in a breeze. This kit features premium and durable, water-resistant woven fabric, made from recycled materials.

