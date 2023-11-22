Official Bellroy Black Friday sale now live: Tech organizer pouches, wallets, bags, more from $44

Justin Kahn -
mac accessoriesBlack Friday 2023Bellroy
Now live From $44
Bellroy Tech Kit Compact

The official Bellroy Black Friday sale is now live. We are tracking loads of deals across the brand’s entire lineup of tech pouches, carriers, bags, leather wallets, and more. While its latest collection of iPhone 15 cases we reviewed previously aren’t seeing any straight up cash discounts this year as of yet, it is its cases, bags, and tech accessory pouches we love the most anyway. Over on the brand’s official Amazon storefront, you’ll find a host of its gear now marked down in the early Black Friday deal section and you’ll find a host of top picks waiting down below the fold. 

Bellroy Black Friday deals:

We were big fans of the previous-generation Bellroy Tech Kit gear pouch – I still use one to this day – and you can now score a rare deal on the latest model as part of the Black Friday sale:

Bellroy Tech Kit Compact from $44 (Reg. $55)

  • Compact storage for all your tech accessories in one tidy pouch
  • Full zip opens the kit out flat, so you can see and access what’s inside
  • Slip pocket fits a slim power bank, stretch pockets store a mouse and charger, and elastic loops stow cables
  • Made from recycled, water-resistant woven fabric; backed by our 3 year warranty

And even more:

While the best straight up deals are found on the Bellroy Amazon storefront right now, the official site is also running a Black Friday sale as well. But you’ll have to create bundles of gear to really maximize the savings taking that route. 

More of our favorite Apple gear accessory Black Friday deals that are now live:

Bellroy Tech Kit Compact features:

Pockets and elastic loops give a charger, mouse, slim power bank, cables, dongles and more their own special spot. This kit’s compact size takes up less room in your bag, and on your desk, than our larger Tech Kit. The zip opening hinges out flat, so you can see and store everything in a breeze. This kit features premium and durable, water-resistant woven fabric, made from recycled materials.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Black Friday 2023

Bellroy

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Apogee Black Friday: New lows on world-class interfaces...
Always get the comfy seat during outings with GCI’...
Score a Magic Bullet 7-piece Personal Blender at the pr...
KeySmart iPro Apple Find My key organizer hits all-time...
Doorbuster alert: TCL 55- and 65-inch smart 4K TVs with...
Greenworks adds 80V cordless tools to Black Friday deal...
Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 with Lightning port falls t...
9to5Toys Daily: November 22, 2023 – Save on iPhone 15...
Load more...
Show More Comments