Here are our favorite 14- and 16-inch MacBook sleeves to safeguard your new M3 machine

We featured our favorite new options for the 15-inch MacBook Air and now it’s time to look at the best MacBook sleeves for Apple’s new M3 14- and 16-inch machines. Pre-orders are already live on Apple’s latest with delivery on your doorstep coming before you know it now, but it might be time to upgrade your sleeve to safeguard that Space Black finish and the powerful internals. Whether it’s an ultra-affordable solution, some high-end leather, something in between, or a more novel approach, you’ll find our favorite MacBook sleeves for 14- and 16-inch machines waiting down below, all of which we have tried out in person.

Harber London – the best leather MacBook sleeves

Now ready to safeguard the 14- and 16-inch M3 machines, the Harber London models are easily some of the best leather MacBook sleeves. A personal favorite of mine, they deliver gorgeous and sumptuous leather treatments combined with 100% wool felt across a range of different designs (you’ll also find some similar designs for iPad as well). After just recently getting a chance to go hands-on with them, I couldn’t have come away any more impressed with the quality. You’ll certainly have to pay to score one, but as pricey as they might be, I honestly feel they could be even more expensive. They are simply gorgeous.

Pricing on the Harber London leather MacBook sleeves starts at $111 and you can get more details right here.

Bellroy’s range of MacBook carriers

Bellroy is an easy pick for our collection of the best MacBook sleeves. I have been a fan of its Mac and iPhone accessories for years and while I came away mildly underwhelmed with the iPhone 15 cases this year, its zippered Bellroy Lite, and Laptop Caddy models are solid options that come in a range of colors for both 14- and 16-inch models starting from $59 shipped. Scope them out right here on its official Amazon storefront.

MacBook sleeve with built-in MagSafe charging from Journey

One particularly unique pick we are highlighting in our roundup of the best MacBook sleeves is the Journey NEXA 4-in-1 Laptop Sleeve. This model, available in two colorways for both 13/14- and 15/16-inch machines, stands out from the pack with integrated charging. Much like its ALTI desk mat, the NEXA’s fold-over top also doubles as a charging station with a USB-C connection powering a MagSafe and Qi-style landing pad for your iPhone and AirPods. You can take a deeper dive on the details for this model in our launch coverage and remember to use code SAVE20 at checkout to knock the price down to $87.99 from the regular $110.

Affordable MacBook sleeves

On the more affordable side of things, we have tomtoc. The brand makes a range of affordable solutions for just about any laptop, MacBook, iPad, or tech kit and they, in my experience, tend to hit above their pay grade. You’re not going to get the premium materials here, but you’re also saving a ton. Starting in the $29 range (or even less for 13-inch machines), its 360 Protective models come in host of different sizes and look quite a bit better than the price might suggest if you ask me. Available in more than seven different colors they deliver CornerArmor Technology, soft padding, YKK zippers, and a build made from spill-resistant recycled fabrics. Be sure to watch out for regularly available on-page coupons to knock the prices down even lower.

And here’s even more of the best MacBook sleeves worth your consideration:

Native Union Stow Lite MacBook Sleeve from $50

Twelve South BookBook for MacBook $80

Aer Tech Folio 16-inch $125

MOSISO Laptop Sleeve Bag from $18

Vandel Puffy Macbook Sleeve from $25

Let us know what some of your favorite MacBook sleeves are down below.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

