eufy by Anker’s BoostIQ RoboVac leads Black Friday sale for $130 low, more starting at $36

As part of its Black Friday sales, Amazon is taking up to 44% off a collection of Anker’s eufy manual and robot vacuums. The biggest deal amongst the group is the BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX robot vacuum for $129.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $10 off coupon. Down from its regular $250 price tag, this deal amounts to $120 in savings and comes in as the second-lowest price we have tracked – just $7 shy of the all-time low from last year’s holiday deals. You can head below the fold to learn more, or head on over to the sale’s page to browse all the discounts being offered.

The BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX is the slimmest amongst eufy’s offerings, coming in at only 2.85 inches tall and is designed to quietly fit into the tightest spaces within your home for a deeper clean. Its BoostIQ technology allows it to automatically increase and decrease suction power within 1.5 seconds of identifying your floor types, and it comes with an anti-scratch tempered glass-top cover, an infrared sensor for avoiding obstacles in its path, as well as drop-sensing technology to avoid falls. It can run up to 100 minutes on a single charge, and even returns to its charging hub when it has a low battery so you don’t have to hunt it down to do so.

Other eufy by Anker Black Friday vacuum discounts:

Samsung just recently added its vacuums – both manual and robotic – to its holiday deals at up to 50% off rates. And if you’re looking for cheaper vacuum options, check out Tineco’s Black Friday deals, which is taking up to 35% off a selection of vacuums and smart floor cleaners, starting at $168. You can also find cheaper robotic options by checking out the Black Friday deals going on for iRobot’s fleet of robotic vacuums and mops, now up to 42% off and starting from $159, as well as Shark’s manual and robotic vacuums, which is taking up to 56% off from $50.

BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX robot vacuum features:

Super-Slim RoboVac: Our slimmer RoboVac is only 2.85″ and operates quietly, with incredible suction power for deep cleaning performance.

BoostIQ Technology: RoboVac automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed for deep cleaning.

A Quiet Clean: Vacuums for up to 100 minutes** on hardwood floors with consistent, powerful suction at a volume no louder than a microwave.

Special Features: Equipped with an anti-scratch tempered glass-top cover for protection, an infrared-sensor for evading obstacles, and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls. RoboVac also automatically recharges so it’s always ready to clean.

What You Get: RoboVac 11S MAX, remote control (2 AAA batteries included), charging base, AC power adapter, cleaning tool, 1 side brush, user manual, and our worry-free 12-month warranty.

