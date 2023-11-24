Native Union plant-based iPhone 15 cases hit all-time lows, plus MagSafe wallet, knot cables, more from $14

Native Union's new plant-based leather Yatay iPhone 15 case

As part of its Black Friday sale, the official Native Union Amazon storefront is now offering some solid price drops on its Apple gear accessories, tech pouches, unique USB-C cables, and a new low on its MagSafe wallet. One standout here would have to be the best price yet on its (Re)Classic MagSafe iPhone 15 cases at $41.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 30% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. As we mentioned in our launch coverage, there’s just something about Native Union’s Yatay, plant-based cases that standout from the pack. The cross-grained textured design features a 100% recycled frame, built-in MagSafe action, 6-foot drop protection, and a nice recycled microfiber inner lining. You can get a closer look right here and then head below for more Native Union Black Friday deals. 

Native Union Black Friday sale – wallets, pouches, more:

Native Union Black Friday sale – cables:

Here’s more of our favorite Apple gear accessory Black Friday deals that are now live:

(Re)Classic MagSafe iPhone 15 cases feature:

Timeless style for your iPhone. Add an elevated touch to your tech with a smooth and cross-grained textured design. (Re)Classic case is made up of a 100% recycled frame fully wrapped in Yatay, a durable plant-based alternative to leather. Built-in magnets ensure seamless alignment for fast charging up to 15W & easy use with any MagSafe accessory.

Show More Comments