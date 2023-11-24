Native Union plant-based iPhone 15 cases hit all-time lows, plus MagSafe wallet, knot cables, more from $14

As part of its Black Friday sale, the official Native Union Amazon storefront is now offering some solid price drops on its Apple gear accessories, tech pouches, unique USB-C cables, and a new low on its MagSafe wallet. One standout here would have to be the best price yet on its (Re)Classic MagSafe iPhone 15 cases at $41.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 30% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. As we mentioned in our launch coverage, there’s just something about Native Union’s Yatay, plant-based cases that standout from the pack. The cross-grained textured design features a 100% recycled frame, built-in MagSafe action, 6-foot drop protection, and a nice recycled microfiber inner lining. You can get a closer look right here and then head below for more Native Union Black Friday deals.

Native Union Black Friday sale – wallets, pouches, more:

Native Union Black Friday sale – cables:

Here’s more of our favorite Apple gear accessory Black Friday deals that are now live:

(Re)Classic MagSafe iPhone 15 cases feature:

Timeless style for your iPhone. Add an elevated touch to your tech with a smooth and cross-grained textured design. (Re)Classic case is made up of a 100% recycled frame fully wrapped in Yatay, a durable plant-based alternative to leather. Built-in magnets ensure seamless alignment for fast charging up to 15W & easy use with any MagSafe accessory.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!