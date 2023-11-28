Today’s best iOS game and app deals: This War of Mine, SaGa Frontier, Card Hog, more

We have now gathered up today’s best deals on iOS game and app deals. Joining today’s deals on Apple Studio Display, Apple’s M2 Mac mini and Apple Watch Ultra, this morning’s app deals now sit alongside a series of ongoing deals on App Store software offers still live in our Cyber Monday roundup. Highlight include This War of Mine, SaGa Frontier, Card Hog, Neuroshima Hex, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at everything.
Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:
iOS Universal: Project V90: FREE (Reg. $1)
iOS Universal: Card Hog: FREE (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Kintsugi: FREE (Reg. $25)
iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $2 (Reg. $14)
iOS Universal: SaGa Frontier Remastered: $13 (Reg. $25)
iOS Universal: Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song-: $18 (Reg. $25)
iOS Universal: COLLECTION of SaGa FF LEGEND: $10 (Reg. $20)
iOS Universal: Neuroshima Hex: $3 (Reg. $6)
iOS Universal: Muscles & Kinesiology: $1 (Reg. $25)
iOS Universal: Human Anatomy Atlas 2024: $1 (Reg. $25)
This War of Mine features:
In This War Of Mine you do not play as an elite soldier, rather a group of civilians trying to survive in a besieged city; struggling with lack of food, medicine and constant danger from snipers and hostile scavengers. The game provides an experience of war seen from an entirely new angle. The pace of This War of Mine is imposed by the day and night cycle. During the day snipers outside stop you from leaving your refuge, so you need to focus on maintaining your hideout: crafting, trading and taking care of your survivors. At night, take one of your civilians on a mission to scavenge through a set of unique locations for items that will help you stay alive.
