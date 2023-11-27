Cyber Monday has arrived and much of the best Black Friday Mac and iOS deals have come along with it. We have now updated our massive list of price drops across the App Stores down below with all of the latest and most notable deals. Just be sure to also check out the price drops we are tracking on Apple’s 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro, the M2 Mac mini, Apple’s 16-inch M1 Max MacBook Pros, and the best price yet on Apple Pencil 2. Highlights on the app side of things include titles like Pixelmator Pro, Affinity Designer 2, Parallels Desktop 19, MEGA MAN X, Kingdom Rush titles, BATTLESHIP, Star Wars: KOTOR II, Things 3, and much more. Head below for all of today’s best Cyber Monday Mac and iOS app deals.
Best Cyber Monday app deals – Mac productivity suites
- Pixelmator Pro $25 (Reg. $50)
- Photomator $10 (70% off)
- Affinity Designer 2 for Mac $42 (Reg. $70)
- Affinity Designer 2 for iPad $11 (Reg. $18.50)
- Affinity Photo 2 for Mac $42 (Reg. $70)
- Affinity Photo 2 for iPad $11 (Reg. $18.50)
- Affinity Publisher 2 for Mac $42 (Reg. $70)
- Affinity Publisher 2 for iPad $11 (Reg. $18.50)
- Parallels Desktop 19 standard 1-yr. sub $75 (Reg. $100)
- Supports future operating systems. Cancel anytime.
- Parallels Desktop 19 1-time purchase $97.50 (Reg. $130)
- Current version only. Full compatibility with future versions not guaranteed.
- Parallels Desktop 19 Pro Edition 1-yr. sub $90 (Reg. $120)
- Supports future operating systems. Cancel anytime.
- Parallels Desktop 19 Business Edition 1-yr. sub $112.50 (Reg. $1
- Supports future operating systems. Cancel anytime.
- Things 3: $35 (Reg. $50)
- Jump Desktop (RDP, VNC, Fluid): $18 (Reg. $35)
Best Cyber Monday app deals – iOS games
- iOS Universal: MEGA MAN X: $3 (Reg. $5)
- iOS Universal: Street Fighter IV CE: $3 (Reg. $5)
- iOS Universal: Crying Suns: $6 (Reg. $9)
- iOS Universal: Grimvalor: $2 (Reg. $6)
- iOS Universal: SteamWorld Quest: $1 (Reg. $10)
- iOS Universal: Brotato:Premium: $3.50 (Reg. $5)
- iOS Universal: Old Man’s Journey: $2 (Reg. $5)
- iOS Universal: Afterplace: $3 (Reg. $7)
- iOS Universal: Forager: $5 (Reg. $8)
- iOS Universal: Loco Looper: $3 (Reg. $5)
- iOS Universal: Leo’s Fortune: $2 (Reg. $5)
- iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance: $3 (Reg. $5)
- iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Origins: $1 (Reg. $3)
- iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Frontiers: $1 (Reg. $2)
- iOS Universal: 2112TD: Tower Defense Survival: $1 (Reg. $2)
- iOS Universal: Ace Attorney Trilogy: $15 (Reg. $25)
- iOS Universal: Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmon: $11 (Reg. $16)
- iOS Universal: Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Hav: $11 (Reg. $16)
- iOS Universal: Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair: $11 (Reg. $16)
- iOS Universal: 2112TD: Tower Defense Survival: $1 (Reg. $2)
- iOS Universal: The Game of Life: Road Trip: $1 (Reg. $2)
- iOS Universal: The Game of Life 2: $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- iOS Universal: The New Clue: $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- iOS Universal: BATTLESHIP: $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- iOS Universal: Mouse Trap – The Board Game: $1.50 (Reg. $4)
- iOS Universal: How the Grinch Stole Christmas $1 (Reg. $4)
- iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $1 (Reg. $7)
- iOS Universal: Cat Lady – The Card Game: $1 (Reg. $3)
- iOS Universal: Slay the Spire: $7 (Reg. $10)
- iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $1 (Reg. $7)
- iOS Universal: The Chronos Principle $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- iOS Universal: Card Hog: FREE (Reg. $2)
- iOS Universal: Star Wars: KOTOR II: $9 (Reg. $15)
- iOS Universal: Unpacking: $9 (Reg. $10)
- iOS Universal: The Secret Elevator Remastered: $0.50 (Reg. $5)
- iOS Universal: Hot Lap League: $1 (Reg. $5)
- iOS Universal: Rush Rally Origins: $3 (Reg. $5)
Best Cyber Monday Productivity iOS app deals:
- iOS Universal: Things 3: $7 (Reg. $10)
- iPad: Things 3 for iPad: $14 (Reg. $20)
- iOS Universal: ProCamera. Manual RAW Capture: $10 (Reg. $18)
- iOS Universal: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $6 (Reg. $10)
- iOS Universal: Paprika Recipe Manager 3: $3 (Reg. $5)
- iOS Universal: Jump Desktop (RDP, VNC, Fluid): $8 (Reg. $15)
- iOS Universal: ProShot: $2 (Reg. $7)
- iOS Universal: LumaFusion: $15 (Reg. $30)
- iOS Universal: Muscles & Kinesiology: $1 (Reg. $25)
