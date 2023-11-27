Best Cyber Monday Mac and iOS app deals

Cyber Monday has arrived and much of the best Black Friday Mac and iOS deals have come along with it. We have now updated our massive list of price drops across the App Stores down below with all of the latest and most notable deals. Just be sure to also check out the price drops we are tracking on Apple’s 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro, the M2 Mac mini, Apple’s 16-inch M1 Max MacBook Pros, and the best price yet on Apple Pencil 2. Highlights on the app side of things include titles like Pixelmator Pro, Affinity Designer 2, Parallels Desktop 19, MEGA MAN X, Kingdom Rush titles, BATTLESHIP, Star Wars: KOTOR II, Things 3, and much more. Head below for all of today’s best Cyber Monday Mac and iOS app deals. 

Best Cyber Monday app deals – Mac productivity suites

  • Parallels Desktop 19 standard 1-yr. sub $75 (Reg. $100)
    • Supports future operating systems. Cancel anytime.
  • Parallels Desktop 19 1-time purchase $97.50 (Reg. $130)
    • Current version only. Full compatibility with future versions not guaranteed.
  • Parallels Desktop 19 Pro Edition 1-yr. sub $90 (Reg. $120)
    • Supports future operating systems. Cancel anytime.
  • Parallels Desktop 19 Business Edition 1-yr. sub $112.50 (Reg. $1
    • Supports future operating systems. Cancel anytime.
  • Things 3: $35 (Reg. $50)
  • Jump Desktop (RDP, VNC, Fluid): $18 (Reg. $35)

Best Cyber Monday app deals – iOS games

Best Cyber Monday Productivity iOS app deals:

