Razer’s textured vinyl skins customize your PS5 or Xbox Series X|S from $28 (Up to 27% off)

This past summer Razer launched its official PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S vinyl console skins. Featuring a range of different designs to personalize your machine, from high tech-looking hive patterns and black camo to geometric vibes and more, we are now tracking some new all-time lows on select options with price drops across just about every one of them. Whether you just scored a new machine over the Black Friday festivities or are looking for a gift for the gamer that already has just about everything, you’ll now find some notable deals on Razer PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S vinyl console skins starting from $28 with up to 27% in savings. Head below for a closer look.

Razer Vinyl Console Skin deals:

You’ll also want to scope out the the first-party Xbox skins that start from $45. We featured these at launch back in August, showcasing the sweet new Starfield avionics model, and you can get all of the details right here.

And in case you missed it during the shopping bonanza over the last week for so, Microsoft has unveiled the “first ever official edible chocolate Xbox controller and Wonka-inspired console” as well as this must-see Bluey Xbox Series X console has arrived,

Razer Vinyl Console Skin features:

Go loud and proud or fly below the radar; customize the gear with a Razer Skin that fits different personalities.

Made of premium cast vinyl and built to take the hits and keep going—capable of withstanding the hazards of daily use to keep the device looking sharp.

Thoughtfully designed for simple installation without tools or heat, these skins are quick and easy to apply while being safe to remove without leftover residue or damage.

Features textured finishes to provide greater tactility for control or increased smoothness for comfort

Razer Skins are designed and manufactured by Razer in California

