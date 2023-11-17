The new must-see Bluey Xbox Series X console has arrived, but you’ll be lucky to score one

The new Bluey Xbox console is a must-see. While it’s not a Black Friday deal, it is one of the sweetest and most adorable Xbox console designs we have seen yet. Just after getting a closer look at the first edible chocolate Xbox controller and Willy Wonka console, Xbox is back at it again with another special edition console. And this time it’s all about Bluey! But you’re going to have to head below for the details to stand a chance at actually scoring the new console for yourself.

New Bluey Xbox console

Microsoft (and the rest of the internet) is thrilled to see the new custom Bluey themed Xbox Series X console. The console design comes in celebration of the upcoming Bluey: The Videogame set to release on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. it features a vibrant color and design that “exude Bluey’s high energy and lovable personality” – the controller also features Bluey’s sister, Bingo.

But you’re going to have to get super lucky to score one of these for the kids (yourself). This, just like the chocolate controller and Willy Wonka console, is landing as part of one of Xbox’s giveaway contests.

Here’s how it works:

Adventure awaits as you now have a chance to win this console and controller by following Xbox and retweeting the Xbox sweepstakes tweet. The action begins today and wraps up on December 13th, 2023. For further details, check out the official sweepstakes terms and conditions.

Good luck and don’t tell me if you got one because i’ll be very jealous.

You can browse through the now live Xbox Black Friday game deals ahead of this weekend’s console deals. And you’ll find more of the latest from Xbox:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!