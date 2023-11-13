Microsoft just unveiled the ‘first ever official edible chocolate Xbox controller and Wonka-inspired console’

Ever wanted a chocolate Xbox controller? Well you now have a chance to win an official one. Joining some early Black Friday offers on Series X with a FREE game or a $50 price drop and gift card offer, Microsoft is getting into the holiday spirit in a delicious way with the announcement of the “first ever official edible chocolate Xbox controller and Wonka-inspired console.” In partnership with the new Warner Bros. Pictures’ film “Wonka,” Xbox is looking to celebrate the return of the “world’s greatest confectioner” with a uniquely delectable gaming experience. Head below for a closer look.

Wonka-inspired console and chocolate Xbox controller

The “first ever official edible chocolate Xbox controller and Wonka-inspired console” is very much what it sounds like here. You’re looking at a special Wonka chocolate bar-inspired Xbox Series X bundled with what Microsoft is calling a unique console display “modeled after the magic of Willy Wonka’s iconic chocolate store.” The actual console portion of today’s announcement is not the edible part though:

While the console may look like one of Wonka’s famous chocolate bars, the Wonka-inspired Xbox Series X is not edible.

(X)box of Chocolates

However there is a sort of special edition, all-chocolate Xbox controller up for grabs as part of today’s Wonka crossover announcement. It contains the “first-ever official edible Xbox Controller made of 100% pure chocolate and wrapped in the signature gold wrapper.”

…a custom designed, burgundy-colored Xbox Wireless Controller inspired by Wonka’s coat from the film; and five additional chocolate truffles uniquely crafted to complement your Xbox gaming adventures including:

Achievement Hunting: Delicious chocolate with a boost of energy ingredients, which helps with long-term gaming focus. Time to rack up that Gamerscore.

Button Masher: Buzzing with bold espresso to keep your reactions crisp and your head in the game.

Your Citrus Sidekick: Chocolate and orange team up for a sunny burst of flavor, in honor of the fruitful variety of games available on Xbox Game Pass.

Xtra Kick: Balances out the sweet with just the right amount of heat. Just like any end boss, this gets you a little fired up but yields sweet rewards.

Wonka for the Win: Sometimes the greatest joys in life are also the simplest. So, this treat focuses on the essence of what makes a great truffle: the chocolate. 100% pure, decadently delicious chocolate.

Those looking to bring home the most delicious Xbox gear yet will need to win them – unfortunately you will not be able to just buy it:

…enter to win the limited-edition Wonka prizes by following Xbox on X (formerly Twitter) and retweeting the official Xbox sweepstakes tweet. The giveaway will run from November 13, 2023 through December 14, 2023. For official rules and eligibility details, please visit here. Prizes are limited to sweepstakes only – not available for retail.

