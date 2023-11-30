Android game and app deals: Rogue Hearts, DYSMANTLE, Farm Invasion USA, and more

Today’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is ready and waiting for you down below courtesy of the Google Play store. Check out the deals we spotted on this 65-inch TCL smart Google TV as well as Samsung’s new 55-inch mini-LED Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen monitor and Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds FE, but for now we are focused on the software. Highlights include titles like Rogue Hearts, DYSMANTLE, El Hijo – A Wild West Tale, Clouds & Sheep 2, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android apps and games on sale:

Rogue Hearts features:

Welcome to this modern reinterpretation of a rogue-like dungeon crawler!
You will need a strategy with self-judgment and control, a necessity in SRPG and tactical games.
Break through challenges and trials by controlling the character directly.

