UGREEN’s 2-in-1 7.5W MagSafe charging station is standing by at just $30.50 today

The UGREEN Amazon storefront is now offering its 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $30.39 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. This model landed on Amazon in late 2022 at $50 before quickly falling to $46 and, for the most part, staying there until October 2023. It more recently has been fetching a regular price of $40 and has now dropped another $9.50 at Amazon for one of the lowest prices we have tracked. No, it’s not one of those higher-end 15W models you’ll find out there, but it is also a far more affordable way to land a StandBy-ready charging station on your desktop. The built-in 7.5W MagSafe landing pad for your iPhone floats atop the base, complete with a 5W wireless charging pad for AirPods and the like. It ships with a 3-foot USB-C cable but does not include the wall charger. Head below for more details. 

A few months ago we put together a collection of our favorite StandBy MagSafe charging stands to give folks a breadth of options across all prices ranges for taking advantage of Apple’s new heads-up display setting for iPhone. While there are some higher-end options with more premium specs and builds in there, you’ll also find some particularly affordable models leveraging your charging puck starting from $17 Prime shipped or so. 

Just be sure to also scope out our recent hands-on review of Spigen’s latest ArcStation 2-in-1 solution that sells for $40 on Amazon right now as well as the new 15W 2-in-1 BoostCharge Pro MagSafe stand with Apple Watch fast charging from Belkin and Journey’s new Apple-certified 3-in-1 Foldable MagSafe Charging Station as well. 

UGREEN 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Station features:

  • Charge 2 Devices Simultaneously: UGREEN’s 2-in-1 wireless charging station is designed for iPhone 15/14/13/12 series (7.5W) and AirPods Series (5W). The magnetic stand charges your iPhone and AirPods at the same time. NOTE: maximize charging efficiency of the 2-in-1 wireless charger by using a Type-C PD 20W charging adapter or greater (not included).
  • Firm Magnetic Lock: The MagSafe compatible charger stand provides 700g of powerful magnetic force for your phone. It uses 8 N52H magnets, which makes charging more efficient and provides a strong magnetic connection for easy alignment and uninterrupted charging.
  • Adjustable Viewing Angles: The 2-in-1 wireless charging station has an adjustable ball joint made of aluminium alloy, that’s sturdy and durable; great to prevent deforming during adjustments. The 360° magnetic ring lets you easily switch between portrait and landscape mode, which is great for device use on desks and nightstands.

