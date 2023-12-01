Android game and app deals: Galaxy Trucker, Through the Ages, The Quest, and more

Before we head into the weekend, let’s gather up all of today’s best deals on Android game and app deals. Be sure to scope out this deal on Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds FE and this offer on Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 6, but for now let’s dive into the apps. Highlights in today’s collection include titles like Galaxy Trucker, Through the Ages, The Quest, The Quest-Isles of Ice & Fire, Ailment, YoWindow Weather, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

The award-winning adaptation of Vlaada Chvátil’s award-winning board game. Build space ships, dodge meteors, and fight off bad guys, all in a quest to be the trucker with the most cosmic credits at the end of the game. Can you build a space ship from sewer pipes? Are you willing to face meteors, pirates, and smugglers? Can you fly a five-engine ship after four engines have been destroyed? Then you are our kind of trucker!

