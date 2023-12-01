Aventon’s end of year sale drops Level Commuter and Pace 500.2 e-bikes to $999 each

With the arrival of December, Aventon Bikes has officially launched its End of Year Savings sale, taking up to $400 off select models and dropping two particular e-bikes down to $999 shipped, with one being the brand’s flagship Level Commuter e-bike. Down from $1,599, this e-bike has seen a few minor discounts in the past – especially on other retailer’s websites – with today’s deal giving you $600 in savings while returning to the all-time lowest price we have tracked. We haven’t seen this price for this e-bike in a while, with the last occurrence being a one-day flash sale back at the beginning of October. You won’t find this model on Amazon either, so the best way to save the most is through these deals direct from the manufacturer.

The Level commuter e-bike is equipped with a 500W motor (with a 750W peak) and a 14.0Ah battery that allow it to reach a top speed of 28 MPH while travelling up to 40+ miles on a single charge, depending on whether you’re using the throttle the entire time or utilizing its five-level pedal assist. It features a select collection of accessories to upgrade your commute, like the front-suspension paired with the pre-installed fenders to comfortably traverse any weathered terrain while you travel, or the built-in rack to assist in the transportation of anything aside from yourself. It also has a backlit LCD display that allows you to monitor your speed, battery, pedal assist level, and mileage.

You’ll also find the popular Pace 500.2 e-bike at $999 as well. Also stocked with a 500W Brushless Rear Hub Motor in tandem with a removeable 48V lithium-ion battery, it provides the same five levels of pedal assistance to the same speeds and an extended 47-mile range. It also sports an upright cruiser frame with integrated lights that offer turn signal functionality, puncture-resistant tires, as well as a backlit LCD full-color display. You can even charge your smartphone with its concealed USB port and sync to the Aventon app during your ride.

Aventon’s end of the year sales will continue through the month until 2024 arrives, taking up to $400 off other select e-bike models. You can head over to the sales page here or stop by our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the latest and greatest deals for EVs, power stations, solar panels, electric tools, and much more.

Aventon Level Commuter e-bike features:

Meet the Level, our premier commuter ebike that enhances your riding experience. Stylish and quiet, it’s all about delivering endurance, elevate your exercise, and reliable ride-ability day after day. Featuring a front suspension fork for maximum comfort on any surface and built-in fenders to shield you and your outfit from the elements. With a preinstalled rack, it’s easy to carry your exercise gear, be it for a meeting or a family picnic. The Level Commuter ebike is your versatile exercise companion, ready to take you to the next level.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!