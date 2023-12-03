Elgato’s Stream Deck XL with 32 customizable LCD keys hits one of its best prices at $185

Joining the ongoing deal on the mini model, Amazon is now offering the Elgato Stream Deck XL for $184.99 shipped. Regularly $250, this is $65 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Outside of a few extremely limited offers in the $182 range that only lasted a couple hours, this is the best we have tracked all year, coming in $15 under our previous mention. This one is matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day and it will almost certainly be available throughout today only. It might not be the newer next-generation model with the touchscreen and rotary knobs that was on sale for Black Friday, but it does provide an even more substantial deck of controls and an otherwise similar experience. You’ll find 32 customizable LCD screen macro keys that can be programmed to do just about anything you need them to including “change scenes, launch media, switch cameras, tweak lighting, adjust audio, post tweets – anything.” As useful for streamers and broadcasts as it is for a Mac productivity suite, it works alongside “Elgato 4KCU, OBS, Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Discord, Spotify, Philips Hue, vMix, VoiceMod, and more.” Head below for more additional details.

The MK.2 model we went hands-on with makes for a great alternative that comes in at $150 shipped. It features the same macro trigger experience, just in a more compact form-factor. The same sentiment goes for the mini model that is now on sale for $60, but drops the controls down to just six LCD keys.

And while we are talking battlestation gear, be sure to swing by our PC gaming gear deal hub for more price drops including everything from mice and mechanical keyboards to headsets and more from many the top brands in the space.

Just be sure to also scope out the Cyber Week offer we are still tracking on Samsung’s new 55-inch mini-LED Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen monitor while you’re at it.

Elgato Stream Deck XL features:

Advanced Live Production: easily control your favorite tools and platforms.

32 Customizable LCD Keys: instantly trigger unlimited actions with a tap.

Powerful Integrations: Elgato 4KCU, OBS, Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Discord, Spotify, Philips Hue, vMix, VoiceMod, and more.

One-Touch Operation: change scenes, launch media, switch cameras, tweak lighting, adjust audio, post tweets – anything.

Visual Feedback: know that your command has been executed.

