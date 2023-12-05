Bring Alexa on the road with Amazon’s latest Echo Auto down at $35 holiday price (Reg. $55)

Amazon has now brought back Black Friday pricing on its latest-generation Echo Auto down to $34.99 shipped. Regularly $55, this is a straight up 36% price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes in at $10 under all other deals we have tracked this year outside of Amazon’s Prime member sales and the same $35 list we saw during Thanksgiving Week. Echo Auto is a handy device designed to bring Alexa to your daily commute and road trips. Amazon’s in-car smart gadget features an updated form-factor that brings hands-free Alexa voice assistance and direct access to music services, the ability to control smart home devices before you even hit the driveway, and more while tethered to your handset’s cellular connection. It even has a roadside assistance feature to link you with automotive services in case of a break down or emergency. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more.

More Amazon gear holiday deals:

Ahead of today’s Echo Auto deal, Amazon announced it’s going to start selling cars next year and be sure to check out these deals on Kenwood wireless CarPlay and Android Auto receivers at up to $301 off.

Echo Auto 2nd Gen features:

Echo Auto is a hands-free Alexa car accessory that helps you make the most of your drive. Just ask Alexa to play music, make calls, set reminders, and more. Featuring a slim design that’s easy to place in your car, 5-mics that can hear you over music, A/C, or road noise, and a phone fast car charger to charge your phone on the go.

