These best-selling Kindle eBooks start from just $2 at Amazon (Save up to 90% off)

It’s always a great time for a new read, and today we are rounding up some Kindle eBook best-sellers for as little as $1.99 for a limited time only. If you don’t have a Kindle, that’s okay – you only need an Amazon account and the Kindle app to access these book deals. Head below for today’s top picks, including an Apollo 8 biography, a fictitious crime novel about scamming the uber-wealthy, a memoir from a former White House Chief Usher, and more.
If you have Kindle Unlimited, some of the books below are free with your subscription.
Our top 10 Kindle eBook picks:
- Rocket Men: The Daring Odyssey of Apollo 8 and the Astronauts Who Made Man’s First Journey to the Moon, by Robert – $1.99 (Orig. $14.99)
- Counterfeit by Kirsten Chen – $1.99 (Orig. $12.99)
- Upstairs at the White House by J.B. West – $1.99 (Orig. $17.99)
- The Push by Ashley Audrain– $1.99 (Orig. $12.99)
- The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah – $1.99 (Orig. $11.99)
- Abide with Me by Elizabeth Strout – $1.99 (Orig. $13.99)
- President Garfield –$3.99 (Orig. $16.99)
- Old Friends by Tracy Kidder – $1.99 (Orig. $14.99)
- Life at the Dakota by Stephen Birmingham – $1.99 (Orig. $14.99)
- The Last Train to Zona Verde – $1.99 (Orig. $17.99)
