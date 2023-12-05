Hands-on with the new COSORI TurboBlaze 6.0 Quart Air Fryer

With hundreds of air fryers on the market today, it can be difficult to stand out in a saturated market. Air fryers have become a staple in most households, which motivates companies like COSORI to create premium products that are worth every penny. This fall, COSORI released the first air fryer powered by a DC motor, and I was able to get my hands on a unit to put it to the test.

First impressions on the COSORI TurboBlaze air fryer

My first impressions of this air fryer began before I put any food inside. It’s sleek in design, and the touch panel is incredibly easy to view and use. Although the unit size takes up a decent amount of countertop space, I appreciate that the 6-quart capacity is larger than most others on the market. This makes the overall space it takes up on the counter worth it, in my opinion. You can cook enough for a family of five, which is amazing for busy weeknights when you need something cooked quickly for an entire family.

The large capacity is made possible by the innovative DC motor, while also meaning it can take up less space and height – which allows for more overhead clearance. The DC motor is energy efficient and provides more consistent cooking and crisping while yielding exceptional results 46% faster than previous models. Having the COSORI TurboBlaze rely on its DC motor also doesn’t mean it’s going to be too loud or obnoxious, either. I could feel the effects of these features in my rounds of testing. The crispiest chicken nuggets I’ve ever had at home went from the freezer to a plate in 9 minutes. My children were more than pleased.

The COSORI TurboBlaze does more than crisp frozen nuggets. It multitasks beautifully between air frying, roasting, baking, broiling, dehydrating, proofing, defrosting, reheating, and warming. The temperature range is wide, from 90 degrees Fahrenheit to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, allowing for more possibilities in your home-cooking adventures. I was testing this unit close to Thanksgiving, and the “proof” setting made quick work of some dinner rolls I was rushing to prove.

When the dough was done rising, I made us a quick dinner while I rushed around prepping dishes for the next day. This unit is so easy to use in a hurry and I had full confidence that the results would be outstanding even though I was incredibly distracted with other projects. Vegetables roast to perfection. Frozen “junk food” from the back of the freezer becomes more elevated and somehow more delicious; I don’t know how this unit does it, but it truly does.

Easy to clean and easy to use

The included crisper plate is easy to take in and out of the air fryer thanks to the silicone stoppers that are fitted to all four corners. The crisper plate allows optimal airflow when you want the finished result to be as crispy as possible. Once you remove the crisper plate, you have even more space to slow-roast tomatoes or bake an eight by eight tray of brownies. The included recipe book inspires such creativity and really pushes any home cook to use an air fryer like this in exciting ways. Homemade pop-tarts? Why not!

The only apprehension I had before testing these adventurous recipes was in the aftermath. How would the unit clean up? Will I be scrubbing for hours and never want to use it again? I’m happy to report that this unit cleans up beautifully. I can’t quite describe the feeling when the sticky jam that had cooked on the bottom of the basket slid right off into the sink. Making pop-tarts in this unit is totally possible and nothing to be afraid of. Any other pan in that same situation would have required a lot more elbow grease to clean up.

In fact, every recipe I’ve tried in this air fryer has cleaned up so easily. It makes me excited to pull it out when I begin prepping a meal. That fear of the clean-up can really take the excitement out of cooking sometimes. Not only does it clean up easily by hand, but the entire nonstick basket and crisper plate can be safely washed in the dishwasher. Everything about this air fryer is user-friendly and I look forward to using it every day.

Pricing and availability

The COSORI TurboBlaze 6-Quart Air Fryer is available for purchase for $119.99 directly from COSORI’s website, or you can grab one from Amazon.com. It’s the perfect holiday gift for a loved one or for yourself.

9to5Toys’ Take

After putting this unit to the test and using it countless times for my family of four, I’m glad it exists in my kitchen. When most meals I’ve cooked in the COSORI TurboBlaze finished cooking before my home oven would have had the chance to finish preheating, it’s hard to ignore the incredible functionality of this air fryer. It works better than other units I’ve tried, and you truly can’t beat how easy it is to clean. As someone who knows how to cook well, I appreciate the level of creativity with the included recipes from COSORI. Air frying frozen food isn’t hard to accomplish, but using a unit like this can be intimidating for more complex proteins and dishes. The included recipes give you a good starting point for your own creative kitchen experiments.

The COSORI TurboBlaze 6-Quart Air Fryer is available for purchase for $119.99 at COSORI.com or Amazon.com. This price lands in the middle of the pack of air fryers that COSORI has released. A quick Google search will prove that COSORI is a leader in this area of kitchen accessories, and I truly believe that the TurboBlaze is worth every penny. If you can find the space in your kitchen for this unit and you want to simplify your evenings this holiday season, I’d recommend this air fryer in a heartbeat.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!