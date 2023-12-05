Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: LEGO Bricktales, Tiny Bang Story, mySolar, and more

Today’s collection of the best Mac and iOS app deals is now ready to go down below the fold. Alongside this morning’s App Store deals, we are also tracking Apple Watch Series 9 at one of the best prices ever as well as this offer on Apple Pencil 2, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights include titles like LEGO Bricktales, mySolar – Build your Planets, The Tiny Bang Story, Cultist Simulator, Rotaeno, and much more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: ScheduleNote – Photo calendar: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Exif Viewer – Photo Metadata: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: LEGO Bricktales: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Tiny Bang Story: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Rotaeno: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Calendar 366: Events & Tasks: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Magnet: $5 (Reg. $10)

Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Mirage $35 Amazon low, Gran Turismo 7 from $20, more

More iOS app and game deals still live

iOS Universal: Red Panda Sticker Fun: FREE (Reg. $0.50)

iOS Universal: Medieval Rabbit Stickers: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Evoland 2: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Messiahs: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Access Code Zero: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Tiny Bang Story: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Choice of Life Middle Ages: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Paper Chaser’s: $2 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Star Wars: KOTOR: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Civilization VI: $30 (Reg. $60)

Mac: SimCity 4 Deluxe Edition: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: SimCity: Complete Edition: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Borderlands 2: $10 (Reg. $20)

LEGO Bricktales features:

Embark on an epic adventure across a world of beautiful LEGO diorama biomes crafted brick by brick as you search for inspiration to help your grandfather reinvigorate his rundown amusement park with your little robot buddy in tow. Your journey will take you to the deepest jungle, sun-drenched deserts, a bustling city corner, a towering medieval castle, and tropical Caribbean islands. Help the minifigures of these worlds by solving puzzles and unlock new skills throughout the story to further explore these worlds and uncover the many secrets and mysteries they contain.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!