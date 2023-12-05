Apple Watch Series 9 now starts from $310 ahead of the holidays (New lows, Reg. $399+)

Amazon is now offering Apple Watch Series 9 GPS 45mm models for $339 shipped after you clip on-page coupons. This is $90 off the usual $429 price tag, and beating our Thanksgiving Week pricing to mark a new all-time low. It’s an extra $20 below our previous mention, too. The savings also carry over to the smaller 41mm designs from $309.99 with the on-page coupon. This is a full $90 off and also a new all-time low at $20 under our last mention. There are several colorways available for each of the sizes, each of which comes with different band styles, too. Go check out our coverage from 9to5Mac on what’s new this time around, and then head below for more.

Now centered around the new S9 chip, Apple Watch Series 9 arrives with much of the same build as previous models – just with some enhancements. It’ll still provide the same fitness tracking experience as before, but now packs a 3,000-nit screen that can turn all the way down to 1-nit. There’s newfound pinch detection for one-handed interactions with your wearable that just rolled out earlier in the week, as well as a build that is the first carbon neutral release from Apple.

If none of the bands included with today’s Apple Watch discounts are quite the style you’re looking for, you can also just shop all of our favorite band recommendations. Breaking down the best options out there for any style or budget, there’s an assortment of curated leather bands, metal link straps, fitness-ready solutions, and other accessories for Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

For an even more rugged experience, we’re still tracking a chance to save on Apple Watch Ultra. No, not the new version with pinch detection, but the original model that’s now even more affordable thanks to its deepest discount yet. It drops down to $639 right now from the original $799 price tag, saving you $160 and marking a great alternative to the more recent counterpart.

Apple Watch Series 9 features:

An aluminum Apple Watch Series 9 paired with the latest Sport Loop is carbon neutral. Learn more about Apple’s commitment to the environment at apple.com/2030. Your essential companion for a healthy life is now even more powerful. The S9 chip enables a superbright display and a magical new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the screen. Advanced health, safety, and activity features provide powerful insights and help when you need it. And redesigned apps in watchOS give you more information at a glance.

