Apple Pencil 2 is more affordable than ever with open-box discount to $71 (Reg. $129)

Woot is making Apple Pencil 2 even more affordable today thanks to an open-box sale. The flagship iPad stylus now sells for $70.99 Prime shipped, with a $6 delivery fee applying in any case. This is well below the usual $129 price tag and even offering a sizable price cut over a new condition model – even though it’s on sale for $90 at Amazon right now. The savings are the best we’ve ever seen at $58 off, and today’s offer also beats our previous Black Friday mention by an extra $9. Head below for more.

Apple Pencil 2 is far more compelling than just being used to make digital art, excelling as a note-taking tool on top of offering more precise input than your fingers. There’s a new hover feature that just rolled out for the M2 iPad Pros, and the accessory will snap right onto the side of your device to charge and for storage. It’s compatible with everything from the more affordable iPad Air 5 to the Pro models and even Apple’s compact iPad mini.

Also joining the more recent model, Woot is also offering the original Apple Pencil on sale. This one drops down from its usual $99 price tag to the best we’ve ever seen at $59.99. The in-house stylus offers precision input that makes it ideal for note taking, drawing, and plenty of other creative tasks, and the entire package recharges over the Lightning plug at the bottom. It might not be as capable as the new Pencil 2 with its fancy magnetic charging, but is certainly a notable alternative at today’s price.

Apple Pencil 2 features:

The new Apple Pencil makes note-taking, writing, and drawing better than ever. It magnetically attaches to iPad Pro, charges wirelessly, and lets you change tools with a simple double tap. Intuitive, precise, and magical, the new Apple Pencil for iPad Pro makes note-taking, writing, and drawing even better. Apple Pencil magnetically attaches to iPad Pro and charges wirelessly, so it’s always ready when you need it.

