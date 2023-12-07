Be ready for flu season with iHealth’s Non-Contact Forehead Thermometer down at $13.50

The official iHealth Labs Amazon storefront is once again offering its PT2L Non-Contact Forehead Thermometer for $13.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. This model is listed with a regular price of $16 and at times can go for as much as $23 or more. The particularly popular solution is now at one of the lowest prices we have tracked on Amazon this year coming within roughly $3 of the 2023 low. A particularly handy device to have around the house, especially at this time of year, and at a price like this it might be worth giving it a shot just to be prepared. One of the more elegant non-contact forehead thermometers out there, if you ask me, it delivers a modern look with what the brand calls a “bright LCD” screen to display a large temperature readout and a color-coded fever indicator. It is backlit so as to be more legible in low-light conditions and is “backed by rigorous, medically validated testing…to ensure accurate results-faster, safer, and more reliability.” More details below.

For further comparison, the previous-generation model from the brand is currently on sale but it will cost you a few bucks more. While not quite as elegant an approach, in my opinion, you can land this Touchless Smart Infrared Thermometer for slightly less at $10 Prime shipped to save a touch more.

For more smart gear, you’ll want to head over to our dedicated hub. Today’s deals include video doorbells, cameras, smart plugs with Matter support, and more. Just be sure to scope out the deal we are tracking on Google’s Nest Thermostat with Matter as well, not to mention the latest Ring Video Doorbell.

Instant, Accurate Results: Quickly measure temperatures in just 1 second. Get accurate readings with no-contact simply by holding the digital thermometer within 1.18 inches away from the center of the forehead and pressing a button.

Easy To Read: A bright LCD display with XL digits and a color-coded fever indicator let you understand the results at a glance. The backlit display allows easy reading-day and night.

Easy to Use: Innovative designs and simple, easy-to-use one-button control make our forehead thermometers ideal for use with the elderly, adults, children, and babies.

What You Get : 1 Touchless Infrared Thermometer PT2L, 2 x AAA Alkaline batteries, 1 Instruction Manual, Our worry-free 12-month limited warranty and friendly California-Based customer service since 2010.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!