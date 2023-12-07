SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 Multi-System Gaming Headset hits $40 Amazon low (33% off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsSteelSeries
Reg. $60 $40

Amazon is now offering the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 Multi-System Gaming Headset for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 33% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is $2.50 below the previous deal price to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. While you will find a higher-end option on sale below, this one delivers a multi-platform solution from the brand at a more than affordable price tag. Features include 360-degree spatial audio (support for Tempest 3D Audio on PS5 and Microsoft Spatial Sound) alongside a bidirectional noise-cancelling mic, and wide platform compatibility – “easily connect to any gaming console with a 3.5mm jack, such as PC, Mac, PlayStation, Xbox, or Switch.” Head below for more deals and details. 

We are also tracking the Arctis 9X Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox at $119.99 shipped via Best Buy. Regularly $200, this is $80 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It comes within $20 of the Amazon all-time low and the best we have tracked. You’re looking at up to 20-hours of wireless action per charge alongside a retractable Discord Certified ClearCast microphone with a bidirectional design (“the same used by aircraft carrier deck crews”), and onboard controls for volume, on/off, answer/end, play/pause, next/previous track, and the equalizer preset.

Be sure to also check out Logitech’s new Astro A50 X model as well as  as well as this deal on the CORSAIR HS80 RGB WIRELESS multi-platform gaming headset

And for all you Meta Quest 2 and 3 users, check out the brand new Razer Hammerhead Pro ANC wireless earbuds specifically designed for VR. 

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 headset features:

  • Almighty Audio — Custom-designed Nova Acoustic System features best-in class audio for gaming with High Fidelity Drivers. Fully customize your ideal sound experience with a first-in gaming Pro-grade Parametric EQ.
  • 360 degree Spatial Audio — Immersive surround sound transports you to the gaming world, letting you hear every critical step, reload, or vocal cue to give you an advantage. *Fully compatible with Tempest 3D Audio for PS5 / Microsoft Spatial Sound
  • Adjustable for Perfect Fit — The ComfortMAX System includes height-adjusting, rotating earcups with AirWeave memory cushion and a stretchy band. The lightweight form of the headset keeps you comfortable no matter how long you play.
  • Bidirectional Noise-Cancelling Mic — The ClearCast Gen 2 mic silences background noise by up to 25dB on any platform to give you crystal clear comms. Fully retract the mic into the earcup for a sleeker look.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
SteelSeries

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin pairs AirPlay 2 with a s...
OWC launches its fastest portable SSD yet with the new ...
Microsoft Office Home and Business drops down to $30 (R...
Google Pixel 7 Pro is an even better value with $420 di...
Nike Holiday Favorites Sale takes an extra 25% off best...
Amazon offers up to 20% off gift card stocking stuffers...
Dock your Pixel 8/Pro on iOttie’s Made for Google...
meross’ 2023 smart HomeKit water leak detector de...
Load more...
Show More Comments