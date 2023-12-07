SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 Multi-System Gaming Headset hits $40 Amazon low (33% off)

Amazon is now offering the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 Multi-System Gaming Headset for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 33% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is $2.50 below the previous deal price to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. While you will find a higher-end option on sale below, this one delivers a multi-platform solution from the brand at a more than affordable price tag. Features include 360-degree spatial audio (support for Tempest 3D Audio on PS5 and Microsoft Spatial Sound) alongside a bidirectional noise-cancelling mic, and wide platform compatibility – “easily connect to any gaming console with a 3.5mm jack, such as PC, Mac, PlayStation, Xbox, or Switch.” Head below for more deals and details.

We are also tracking the Arctis 9X Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox at $119.99 shipped via Best Buy. Regularly $200, this is $80 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It comes within $20 of the Amazon all-time low and the best we have tracked. You’re looking at up to 20-hours of wireless action per charge alongside a retractable Discord Certified ClearCast microphone with a bidirectional design (“the same used by aircraft carrier deck crews”), and onboard controls for volume, on/off, answer/end, play/pause, next/previous track, and the equalizer preset.

Be sure to also check out Logitech’s new Astro A50 X model as well as as well as this deal on the CORSAIR HS80 RGB WIRELESS multi-platform gaming headset.

And for all you Meta Quest 2 and 3 users, check out the brand new Razer Hammerhead Pro ANC wireless earbuds specifically designed for VR.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 headset features:

Almighty Audio — Custom-designed Nova Acoustic System features best-in class audio for gaming with High Fidelity Drivers. Fully customize your ideal sound experience with a first-in gaming Pro-grade Parametric EQ.

360 degree Spatial Audio — Immersive surround sound transports you to the gaming world, letting you hear every critical step, reload, or vocal cue to give you an advantage. *Fully compatible with Tempest 3D Audio for PS5 / Microsoft Spatial Sound

Adjustable for Perfect Fit — The ComfortMAX System includes height-adjusting, rotating earcups with AirWeave memory cushion and a stretchy band. The lightweight form of the headset keeps you comfortable no matter how long you play.

Bidirectional Noise-Cancelling Mic — The ClearCast Gen 2 mic silences background noise by up to 25dB on any platform to give you crystal clear comms. Fully retract the mic into the earcup for a sleeker look.

