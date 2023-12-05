Razer launches new ANC wireless earbuds with ENC mics for Meta Quest 2 and 3

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesNewsRazer
Razer Meta Quest wireless earbud

Now joining the already available Hammerhead Pro set that launched earlier this year, today Razer is unveiling its new Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Earbuds for VR. These new Meta Quest buds are described as the “ultimate audio companion for the virtual realm” and are “meticulously crafted to serve as a beacon of For Gamers. By Gamers innovation for VR enthusiasts.” Now available for purchase at Amazon and elsewhere, you can get a closer look and more details on the new Razer Meta Quest wireless earbuds below. 

New Razer Meta Quest wireless earbuds

The Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Earbuds for VR deliver what Razer refers to as studio-grade audio fidelity alongside the brand’s proprietary HyperSpeed technology. 

Harnessing the award-winning pedigree of the Razer Hammerhead line, these earbuds offer an unparalleled wireless experience, ensuring that your virtual explorations are matched with studio-grade audio fidelity. With the inclusion of Razer’s proprietary HyperSpeed technology, low latency, high performance audio is guaranteed.

They are specifically authorized for Meta Quest 2 and 3, but they are also designed to “ensure a versatile audio experience, offering seamless compatibility across PCs, consoles, smartphones, and any Bluetooth-enabled device.” 

Joining the 30 hours of wireless battery life by way of the included charging case and an “ergonomic in-ear design,” Razer has also loaded its new Meta Quest wireless earbuds with ANC tech. The Active Noise Cancellation joinsdual Environmental Noise Cancelling (ENC) microphones to “ensure that you’re heard with clarity, regardless of your environment.” 

From the hum of your PC to the noise outside, sustain your VR immersion and eliminate all distractions with Active Noise Cancellation that detects and nullifies unwanted ambient noise. Armed with smart microphones that detect, identify, and reduce unwanted background noise, you can now be heard clearer than ever when you game or make calls.

Here’s a closer look at the specs:

  • Razer™ HyperSpeed Wireless
  • Multi-platform Wireless Compatibility and Bluetooth 5.2
  • Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) Technology
  • 20 Hz – 20 kHz frequency range
  • 10 mm drivers
  • Bluetooth 5.2
  • 0.5 m Type C charging cable
  • Up to 32.5 hours: 6.5 hours on earbuds + 26 hours from case (4 recharges of earbuds)

The new Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed Meta Quest wireless earbuds are now already available for purchase at $149.99 shipped via Amazon. 

But if you would prefer something more affordable that are also Meta authorized, scope out the Anker Soudcore VR P10 Gaming Earbuds at $80 instead. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…
Razer

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Logitech’s new Astro A50 X switches between conso...
Bring Alexa on the road with Amazon’s latest Echo...
Review: Philips Hue Festavia smart lights are the Chris...
Hands-on with the new COSORI TurboBlaze 6.0 Quart Air F...
Android game and app deals: Super Onion Boy 2, Evoland ...
Arc takes 15% off its stylish iPhone 15 aluminum bumper...
Journey intros new Apple Find My MagSafe wallet and pas...
Juiced debuts new Scrambler X2 e-bike with $400 off lau...
Load more...
Show More Comments