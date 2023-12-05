Razer launches new ANC wireless earbuds with ENC mics for Meta Quest 2 and 3

Now joining the already available Hammerhead Pro set that launched earlier this year, today Razer is unveiling its new Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Earbuds for VR. These new Meta Quest buds are described as the “ultimate audio companion for the virtual realm” and are “meticulously crafted to serve as a beacon of For Gamers. By Gamers innovation for VR enthusiasts.” Now available for purchase at Amazon and elsewhere, you can get a closer look and more details on the new Razer Meta Quest wireless earbuds below.

New Razer Meta Quest wireless earbuds

The Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Earbuds for VR deliver what Razer refers to as studio-grade audio fidelity alongside the brand’s proprietary HyperSpeed technology.

Harnessing the award-winning pedigree of the Razer Hammerhead line, these earbuds offer an unparalleled wireless experience, ensuring that your virtual explorations are matched with studio-grade audio fidelity. With the inclusion of Razer’s proprietary HyperSpeed technology, low latency, high performance audio is guaranteed.

They are specifically authorized for Meta Quest 2 and 3, but they are also designed to “ensure a versatile audio experience, offering seamless compatibility across PCs, consoles, smartphones, and any Bluetooth-enabled device.”

Joining the 30 hours of wireless battery life by way of the included charging case and an “ergonomic in-ear design,” Razer has also loaded its new Meta Quest wireless earbuds with ANC tech. The Active Noise Cancellation joinsdual Environmental Noise Cancelling (ENC) microphones to “ensure that you’re heard with clarity, regardless of your environment.”

From the hum of your PC to the noise outside, sustain your VR immersion and eliminate all distractions with Active Noise Cancellation that detects and nullifies unwanted ambient noise. Armed with smart microphones that detect, identify, and reduce unwanted background noise, you can now be heard clearer than ever when you game or make calls.

Here’s a closer look at the specs:

Razer™ HyperSpeed Wireless

Multi-platform Wireless Compatibility and Bluetooth 5.2

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) Technology

20 Hz – 20 kHz frequency range

10 mm drivers

Bluetooth 5.2

0.5 m Type C charging cable

Up to 32.5 hours: 6.5 hours on earbuds + 26 hours from case (4 recharges of earbuds)

The new Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed Meta Quest wireless earbuds are now already available for purchase at $149.99 shipped via Amazon.

But if you would prefer something more affordable that are also Meta authorized, scope out the Anker Soudcore VR P10 Gaming Earbuds at $80 instead.

