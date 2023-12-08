Today’s best game deals: Bayonetta 3 now 50% off at $30, over 300 digital Xbox titles, more

Update: The new Sonic Superstars is now down at $29.99 shipped on all platforms via Amazon for today only. This is 50% off the regular $60 price tag and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is $5 under the Black Friday price and a new Amazon all-time low.

Alongside last night’s annual Game Awards (congrats to Baldur’s Gate 3 for winning Game of the Year!), Amazon has launched a trio of game and accessory sales for PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch gamers. These sale events also join the hundreds of digital titles we are tracking on sale as part of the digital Game Awards events on the PlayStation and Xbox stores. One highlight on the physical side of things is Bayonetta 3 on Nintendo Switch that has now dropped to $29.99 shipped on Amazon. Regularly $60, this is 50% off and the lowest we have tracked there. A notable chance to land a physical copy in your collection or under the tree this year, the high-octane action game is still listed as arriving before Christmas at the time of writing. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.

***The very first official GTA 6 trailer is now live!

***Catch-up on the 2023 Annual Game Awards

Nintendo Switch game deals

Nintendo Super Mario Party Joy-Con holiday bundle set

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

NEW PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle $500

NEW PS5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle $500

