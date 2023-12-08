Govee’s Glide Smart Triangle Light Panel set back at $90 Black Friday price ($80 off)

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its 10-pack of Glide Smart Triangle Light Panels for $89.99 shipped. Regularly $170, this is $80 off and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also $20 under our pre-Black Friday mentions, matching the lowest we tracked over Thanksgiving Week, and a great chance to bring some modular smart lighting into your setup. This set is on sale for $110 directly from Govee, for comparison. These modular triangular light panels come with everything you need to configure them on your walls to deliver smartphone-controlled multi-color lighting to your space. With support for the Govee app and Alexa/Google Assistant, you can customize them with your phone or voice, select from a range of patterns, or leverage a series of preset scene modes for a more animated experience. They can also dance to the beat of your tunes across six sound modes. More details below.

If some simple multi-color smart bulbs for the lights you already have will do the trick, there’s plenty of cash to be saved. You can score 40% off a pair of Govee’s Smart Light Bulbs right now starting at just over $14 Prime shipped (roughly $7 per bulb). You won’t get the all-in-one modular action here, but it is a whole lot less expensive.

Swing by our smart home hub for even more including price drops on the meross smart plug mini with Matter as well as Google’s Nest Thermostat and the Ring Video Doorbell back at the $54Black Friday price. This Blink Mini indoor smart cam for just $20 is certainly worth a closer look as well. Everything else is waiting right here.

Govee GlideTriangle Light Panels features:

Unique Lighting Effects: With RGBIC technology, each panel can display multiple colors at once. Its transparent shell allows the lights from your panels to transmit directly onto your walls with a unique fluorescent glow to create stunning effects in your home.

DIY Lighting: Choose from dozens of recommended patterns in our app for your reference or design your unique triangle panel layout. Personalize your panels even more by selecting your colors and effects via the app. Create a one-of-a-kind modular decoration for your living room or bedroom.

Rich Scene Modes: Find rich animated lighting effects for your light panels on the Govee Home App. Choose from a selection of over 40 preset scene modes that fit your style. Each effect produces electrifying colors that will leave you in awe.

