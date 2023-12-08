Linkind’s multi-color Matter smart bulbs up to 30% off: 2-pack for $11 or one for $7.50

The official Linkind Amazon storefront is now offering its 2-pack of Multi-Color Matter Smart Light Bulbs for $11.18 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. This set launched this past summer at $30 and, for the most part, remained there until early November. After seeing deals into the $14 and $18 ranges since then, we are now tracking the lowest price we have seen at roughly $5.59 per bulb. These bulbs deliver a unified smart control experience alongside the rest of the Matter-supported HomeKit, Google Home, Alexa, and SmartThings gear in your setup. They deliver millions of color options, including warm white, alongside timer/scheduling and music-syncing features. Head below for additional details and a price drop on a single Linkind Matter smart bulb. 

If you don’t need two of them, you’ll also find a 30% on-page coupon waiting on the single listing. While the $7.72 Prime shipped price tag isn’t as good a per bulb value as the 2-pack above, it is a lower out of pocket spend right now. The features and specs are otherwise the same as detailed up top. 

Elsewhere in Matter-equipped smart home deals, we are also tracking a solid offer on Google’s Nest Thermostat at $40 off as well as an ongoing low on the new meross smart plug mini at $12. Swing by our smart home hub to browse through the rest of this week’s best deals to make your living space a more intelligent one including Govee’s Glide Smart Triangle Light Panel set and the Blink Mini indoor smart cam for just $20.

Linkind Multi-Color Matter Smart Light Bulb features:

Linkind Matter smart light bulb is compatible with all Matter platforms. You can control all your smart home devices with a single app certified by Matter, reducing the need for multiple apps for different devices and upgrading your privacy security without cloud services. Control the e26 led bulbs with voice commands, and use any APP work with Google Home/Apple Home/Alexa/SmartThings or Linkind’s AiDot APP to change colors at any time. Linkind smart light bulbs have millions of colors, from warm white to cool white (1800K-6500K), and multi-dynamic scenes, that change your mood, including romantic dates, happy parties, quiet reading, etc.

