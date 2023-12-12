Razer’s Opus ANC multi-platform gaming headset now down at $100 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is now offering the Razer Opus Active Noise Cancellation Gaming Headset for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $200, this is a solid $100 price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s price drop is on par with the lowest we have ever tracked, undercutting last year’s Black Friday price by $19 to deliver the best deal we have seen on Amazon all year. This sleek black Razer headset features a THX-certified design to present a “rich, balanced soundstage for all your movies, music and gaming.” The active noise cancellation (ANC) tech is joined by a Quick Attention Mode – you can press the power button to quickly flip between ANC or not – that “amplifies ambient noise for a heightened sense of awareness.” From there, you’ll find leatherette memory foam ear cushions, while resting the headphones around your neck will automatically pause incoming audio alongside Bluetooth wireless and 3.5-mm wired connectivity options. Check out our hands-on review and head below for more.

If a more basic set of gaming cans will do the trick for you, scope out the deal we are tracking on the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1. This multi-platform headset will work on just about any system out there, with support for 360-degree spatial audio (Tempest 3D Audio on PS5 and Microsoft Spatial Sound) and an included a bidirectional noise-cancelling mic. You can also land this set for $40 shipped right now.

Check out the new new Astro A50 X set from Logitech as well as details on the new Sony Inzone Buds as well. And on the gaming earbuds side of things, Meta Quest 2 and 3 gamers will want to dive into the brand new Hammerhead Pro set Razer just unveiled last week that are now available for purchase.

Swing by our PC gaming deal hub for even more battlestation price drops ahead of the holidays.

Razer Opus Active Noise Cancellation Gaming Headset features:

THX Certified Headphones for High-Fidelity Sound: Tested and optimized by experts in cinematic audio immersion at THX Ltd., Opus presents a rich, balanced sound stage for all different types of media

Advanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) Technology: Whether you’re watching a movie or rocking out to your favorite track, shut out all distractions with advanced ANC tech which detects and nullifies incoming noise

Engineered for Comfort: With plush leatherette memory foam ear cushions, a well-balanced weight and snug clamping force, keep the headphones on throughout long commutes and remain in supreme comfort

Quick Attention Mode: Press the Power Button to instantly toggle between ANC Off, ANC On, and Quick Attention Mode, which amplifies ambient noise for a heightened sense of awareness—useful when crossing the road or to simply get a sense of your surroundings.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!