Today’s best game deals: Persona 5 Tactica $40 Amazon low, Horizon Forbidden West $30, more

Amazon is now offering its best price yet on Persona 5 Tactica across all platforms. This regularly $60 title released back in June and you can now land a physical copy down at $39.99 shipped. Today’s deals not only marks the first notable price drops we have seen on Amazon, but also deliver new all-time lows. Tactica is centered around a whole new story set in the Persona universe. It has players building their dream squad of “beloved heroes to fight oppressive armies in thrilling turn-based combat.” The Phantom thieves are “surrounded by a military group named Legionnaires, they find themselves in grave danger until a mysterious revolutionary named Erina rescues them and offers an enticing deal in exchange for their help.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals. 

***The very first official GTA 6 trailer is now live!

***Catch-up on the 2023 Annual Game Awards

