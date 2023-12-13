Today’s best game deals: Persona 5 Tactica $40 Amazon low, Horizon Forbidden West $30, more

Amazon is now offering its best price yet on Persona 5 Tactica across all platforms. This regularly $60 title released back in June and you can now land a physical copy down at $39.99 shipped. Today’s deals not only marks the first notable price drops we have seen on Amazon, but also deliver new all-time lows. Tactica is centered around a whole new story set in the Persona universe. It has players building their dream squad of “beloved heroes to fight oppressive armies in thrilling turn-based combat.” The Phantom thieves are “surrounded by a military group named Legionnaires, they find themselves in grave danger until a mysterious revolutionary named Erina rescues them and offers an enticing deal in exchange for their help.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
***The very first official GTA 6 trailer is now live!
***Catch-up on the 2023 Annual Game Awards
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collection $25 (Reg. $30+)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Shining Pearl/Brilliant Diamond $30 (Reg. $60)
- Best Buy SEGA game sale from $15
- Sonic, Samba de Amigo, Persona, more
- Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle eShop $14 (Reg. $40)
- Just Dance 2024 Edition $25 (Reg. $60)
- With the included Mythological Pack
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword $30 (Reg. $60)
- And even more…
Nintendo Super Mario Party Joy-Con holiday bundle set
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Horizon Forbidden West $30 (Reg. $70)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor $35 (Reg. $70)
- Skull Island: Rise of Kong $20 (Reg. $40)
- The Last of Us Part I $40 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Best Buy SEGA game sale from $15
- Sonic, Samba de Amigo, Persona, more
- Final Fantasy XVI $40 (Reg. $70)
- Resident Evil 4 remake Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter: World Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered pre-order $50
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage from $35 (Reg. up to $60)
- Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition $8 (Reg. $80)
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members only
- Lies of P on PlayStation 5 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Also on Xbox Series X
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $29.50 (Reg. $70)
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $6 (Reg. $30)
- And even more…
NEW PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle $500
NEW PS5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle $500
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!