Rare deal drops Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream Maker down to $187.50 (Reg. $250)

Amazon is now offering a rare deal on the Ninja NC501 CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream & Frozen Treat Maker at $187.50 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $250, this is over $62 off the going rate and one of the lowest prices we have tracked all year. This elevated model didn’t go on sale for Black Friday and is now at the lowest price we can find. As you’ll know from our launch coverage, this one launched last fall as an updated version of the popular CREAMi ice cream maker with additional settings and capabilities. This one features settings for all of the ice cream, sorbet, gelato, and more options you get on the standard model, with additional presets for slushi, Italian ice, frozen drink, Creamiccino, and frozen yogurt. It can also hold 50% more ice cream than the previous versions alongside the same mix-in feature so you can easily add your own nuts, chocolate, fruit, and more. Get a closer look right here and down below.

A more affordable way to make ice cream at home is with the Cuisinart ICE-21P1 machine at $56 shipped. While this is arguably not quite as elegant a solution by comparison to the popular Ninja CREAMi variant above, it will indeed get the job done and at about $130 less too.

Then go swing by our home goods hub where you’ll find deals on a host of other kitchen gear. Just a few examples include Elite Gourmet’s Maxi-Matic electric fryer oven and a host of other Ninja gear like its 900W personal-sized Nutri-Blender blender and its Woodfire 8-in-1 Pizza Oven at one of its best prices ever – it’s now $115 off the going rate.

Ninja NC501 CREAMi Deluxe features:

Make CREAMi scoopable and drinkable treats with the addition of the Slushi, Italian Ice, Frozen Drink, Creamiccino, and Frozen Yogurt functions. Make more treats for the whole family to enjoy. The larger CREAMi Deluxe Pints hold 50% more ice cream than the original Ninja CREAMi. Turn one frozen base into two finished flavors – one in the top half of the Deluxe Pint and the other on the bottom. You can even process the top half to enjoy now and save the rest for later. With the Ninja CREAMi Deluxe, you can have total control of your ingredients for low sugar, keto, dairy-free, and vegan options. Create frozen treats as unique as you are!

