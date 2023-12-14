Elite Gourmet’s Maxi-Matic electric fryer oven has an extra-large capacity for new $91 low

Amazon is offering the Elite Gourmet Maxi-Matic Electric Fryer Oven for $90.74 shipped, after clipping the on-page $30.25 off coupon. Down from its $180 price tag, this fryer oven’s first discount of the year came mid-spring and at a low that wouldn’t be beaten by any following discounts. It pretty much kept between $120 and $150 for the majority of 2023, only dropping past that first initial low during Black Friday to the second-lowest price we have tracked. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 50% markdown off the going rate, giving you $89 in savings and etching out a new all-time low that beats the previous one from 2021 by $2.

The Maxi-Matic fryer oven sports an extra-large 25-liter capacity that can easily fit a 12-inch pizza, with several cooking functions from which to choose: air frying, baking, roasting, grilling, broiling, with slow cooking and toasting functions able to perform with or without convection heated air. It can sustain a temperature range between 200 degrees and 450 degrees and includes a 120-minute timer that automatically shuts off its functions at the end of its cooking cycle. You’ll enjoy 85% less oil on and in your foods (unless you add it yourself) by switching over to an air-fryer, letting you enjoy crispy meals and snacks without the extra carbs. It also offers two different fan speeds – a low fan for evenly baking cakes and desserts and a high fan for roasting and air frying, giving you much more versatility to make whatever it is you’re craving.

Another affordable and versatile device for your kitchen is the Elite Gourmet 2-in-1 Nonstick Panini Press and Indoor Grill for $16, after clipping the on-page $5.50 off coupon. With this 2-in-1 device, you’ll be able to make your favorite crispy sandwiches or open it 180 degrees to use as a flat grill top instead. It offers a 9-inch by 10.5-inch grill plate with 1,000W dual-heating zones for fast and easy meals.

I’m sure most of you enjoy a nice glass of wine during your meals, and to help with any storage concerns you may have, check out our coverage of NutriChef’s Dual-Zone Wine-Cooling Refrigerators, with multiple capacity options to choose from: 14-bottle, 24-bottle, 28-bottle, or a 34-bottle. If you’re looking for more unique kitchen equipment that doesn’t take a special setup, you can also check out the Chefman Indoor Pizza Oven, designed to fit inside any kitchen at just 18.7 inches by 17 inches by 10.94 inches and can reach temperatures between 300 degrees to 800 degrees with six preset options.

Elite Gourmet Maxi-Matic Electric Fryer Oven features:

COOK A VARIETY OF FOODS so you can enjoy your favorite meats, chicken, fish, vegetables, pizza and much more by choosing air frying or baking, roasting, grilling, broiling, slow cooking or toasting functions with or without convection heated air

HEALTHY EATING by air frying with 85% less oil for fat-free delicious meals. Same flavor and crispy finish without the added calories! Simply add food to the basket, add a tbsp of oil if desired (prior to placing in basket), set temp/time, and start cooking! Air frying cooks faster and more safely than frying in oil, eliminating splatter burns and reducing electricity use

GUILT-FREE FRYING lets you enjoy crispy veggie chips, fish fillets, chicken tenders and more without fatty oils. Includes an instruction manual with cooking guide and 25 delicious and healthy recipes to get you started

ETL APPROVED 1640-watt/120V Air fryer ideal for home kitchen use. Dishwasher safe removable PFOA/PTFE free non-stick coated bake pan, air fry basket and removable rack for fast, easy clean-up. The Elite Gourmet air fryer oven includes the oven base, air fry basket, bake pan, removable rack, slide out crumb tray and instruction manual with cooking guide and 25 delicious and healthy recipes

