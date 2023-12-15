Today’s best iOS app deals: Doom & Destiny Worlds, Chess Pro, and more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $1+ FREE+
Doom & Destiny Worlds

Your Friday collection to end the work week in App Store deals is now live. Joining this morning’s iOS game and app deals, we are also tracking offers on Apple’s compact iPad mini 6 as well as the new 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro and even more right here. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Doom & Destiny Worlds, Doom & Destiny Advanced, Chess Pro by Mastersoft, Cyber Manhunt, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals. 

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pepi Doctor: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Full Fitness : Workout Trainer: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Worlds: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cyber Manhunt: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Vigil RPG: $2 (Reg. $2.50)

iOS Universal: Chess Pro by Mastersoft: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Airports.: $5 (Reg. $9)

Mac: Folder Icons: $1 (Reg. $4)

Today’s best game deals: All 4 classic Sonic titles on current-gen from $20, Metroid Dread $40, more

More iOS app and game deals still live

iOS Universal: Pado: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iWriter Pro: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: STEINS;GATE EN (ENGLISH): $4 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Dungeons & Miners: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hell Raider – Wheel of Fate: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Avadon 2: The Corruption HD: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Avernum 2: Crystal Souls HD: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Beastcam – Pro Camera: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Secret Elevator Remastered: $1 (Reg. $3)


Doom & Destiny Worlds features:

Stranded and naked on a shore of an unknown planet, four friends wake up afflicted by the most common video game disease: amnesia.

Who summoned them? Why are they here? How will they return home? What’s for dinner?

Doom & Destiny Worlds is an open world turn-based single player RPG with crafting, building and farming.

Craft your way through crazy cosplaying goblins, farting stone giants and cursed genies across more than 60 hand-made islands.

