Apple’s compact iPad mini 6 256GB works with Apple Pencil 2 at $540 (Save $109)

Amazon is now offering the second-best price yet on the latest iPad Mini 6. Right now, the Wi-Fi 256GB model drops to $539.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. This is $109 off the usual $649 price tag and comes within $10 of the all-time low. It’s the first discount this low in a few months and beats our previous mention by an extra $9. I’ve been a huge fan of the form-factor myself since picking one up, though you don’t have to take just my word for it. Our hands-on review notes just how perfect its size is without sacrificing on performance, as well. Head below for more.

Apple’s latest compact iPadOS experience arrives as the latest iPad mini 6. It may be the smallest one in the lineup, but still delivers many of the signature features you’d expect like an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display and Apple Pencil 2 support. Throw in the A15 Bionic chip and Touch ID in the power button to complete the package.

We’re also tracking some other discounts that make the iPad mini 6 an even more complete iPadOS experience. This might be the smallest screen available on any of Apple’s latest iPads, but that doesn’t mean that it doesn’t come outfitted with the same Apple Pencil 2 support you’ll find on the rest of the lineup. So you should definitely go check out the second-generation Apple Pencil on sale at $89 and find out why it’s such a must-have accessory.

Apple iPad mini 6 features:

iPad mini is meticulously designed to be absolutely beautiful. An all-new enclosure features a new edge-to-edge screen, along with narrow borders and elegant rounded corners. The 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display features True Tone, P3 wide color, and ultralow reflectivity, making text sharp and colors vivid, wherever you are. Apple Pencil attaches magnetically to the side of iPad mini, so it’s always with you and ready for a spur-of-the-moment sketch or spontaneous brainstorming session.

