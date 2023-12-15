Today’s best game deals: All 4 classic Sonic titles on current-gen from $20, Metroid Dread $40, more

Update: The new Sonic Superstars has now once again returned to its all-time low at $29.99 shipped via Amazon. Regularly $60, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked yet.

Amazon is now offering Sonic Origins Plus on PS5 and Series X|S down at $19.99, or $24.99 on Nintendo Switch. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40, this is up to 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching the best we have tracked on Amazon for PS5 and Series X|S, coming within $5 of the all-time low on Switch. While it might not be the new Sonic Superstars (currently on sale for 33% off at $40 on Amazon), Origins Plus delivers all four classic Sonic titles to your current-generation machine in one fell swoop. It includes remastered versions of Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD in high-definition, alongside all-new opening and ending animations for each. It also comes along with all of the add-on content: “Extreme Missions, Mirror Mode, additional screen borders, new character animations in menus, additional music from other Sonic titles, and more.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.

