Crucial’s 2023 T500 2TB Gen4 NVMe M.2 Internal Gaming SSD now down at $108 (Reg. $170)

Alongside an ongoing deal on the heatsink-equipped model Amazon is now offering a notable offer on the Crucial T500 2TB Gen4 NVMe M.2 Internal Gaming SSD at $107.99 shipped. Regularly $170, this model first landed on Amazon in early November and is now 36% off. Today’s deal is the second-best price we have tracked all-time, coming within a few bucks of the limited Black Friday deals. Despite not coming with the integrated heatsink, you’re still looking at a modern release that clocks in at up to 7,400MB/s. It also sports Gen4 NVMe architecture, an M.2 form-factor, and random read/writes up to 1.18M/1.44M IOPs. Head below for more details.

A more modest upgrade that will keep more cash in your pocket would be something like the Crucial P3 Plus PCIe Gen4 3D NAND NVMe M.2 SSD. This one drops down to 5,000MB/s, but you’ll also find various capacity options starting from just $36.50 shipped on Amazon.

On the other end of the spectrum, we are also still tracking some deals on Crucial’s break-neck T700 Gen5 models that clock in at up to 12,400MB/s starting at $168 shipped.

If you’re instead looking in something to upgrade your handheld, like the ASUS Reg Ally or Steam Deck, Lexar’s new 5200MB/s 2230 handheld SSD has arrived and you can get a closer look at the details in our launch coverage right here.

Crucial T500 2TB Gen4 NVMe M.2 Internal Gaming SSD features:

Get incredible performance with sequential reads/writes up to 7,400/7,000MB/s and random read/writes up to 1.18M/1.44M IOPs/. Ready for performance with your laptop, desktop or workstation, the T500 installs easily in your M.2 slot. Load games up to 16% faster and get faster texture renders and less CPU utilization with Microsoft DirectStorage. Get up to 42% faster performance in content creation apps, run heavy workloads, and render photos or videos faster.

