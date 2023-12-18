Razer’s Quick Charging DualSense PS5 charger stand now starting from $25 (Reg. $40)

Amazon is now offering the official Razer Quick Charging Stand for PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers now starting from $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is up to 38% off the regular $40 price tag and the lowest we can find. Outside of a very limited fall Prime Day offer, today’s deals are among the lowest we have tracked and within $1 of the all-time low on select colorways. Among being some of our favorite options out there, Razer’s PlayStation PS5 charging stands are made to match your DualSense “perfectly” with the ability to fully juice up your controller in under 3 hours. Alongside “overcharge protection to prevent overheating and short circuiting,” it features a curved cradle design specifically made for Sony’s DualSense with support for one-handed navigation “so you can comfortably use the controller to navigate through the PS5 menus even while it’s docked on the charging stand.” Head below for more.

If you’re not partial to the bigger third-party brands and officially-licensed seal of approval, this relatively popular NexiGo Enhanced PS5 Controller Charger is worth a look. This one can charge two controllers at once and it is currently selling for $18 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25.

Be sure to explore the official PlayStation holiday guide as well as the latest rumors on the potential PlayStation 5 Pro console update. All of today’s best console game deals are ready and waiting in this morning’s roundup including the new Avatar, Sonic Superstars, Armored Core VI, and more. Everything is waiting for you right here.

Razer Quick Charging Stand for DualSense features:

Quick Charge: Fully charges a PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller in under 3 hours and designed with overcharge protection to prevent overheating and short circuiting

Curved Cradle Design: Easily mount your controller and never worry about the charging stand falling over thanks to a design and stable build that perfectly seats the PS5 DualSense wireless controller

Matches PS5 DualSense Wireless Controllers: To perfectly suit your setup, this charging stand shares the same striking colors as the galaxy inspired DualSense wireless controllers

One-Handed Navigation: Ergonomically engineered so you can comfortably use the controller to navigate through the PS5 menus even while it’s docked on the charging stand

Powered by USB: Simply hook up the charging stand to a PS5 console, PC, or compatible wall plugs (sold separately) to get powered up and start charging

