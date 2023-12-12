Rumors suggest the PS5 Pro console specs have leaked ahead of purported 2024 launch

Sony debuted the PS5 Slim console back in October, but we might be getting that PS5 Pro after all. While all of this is to be taken with more than just a grain of salt, rumor has it some of the specs of the new pro-grade machine might have already leaked with others saying Sony is expecting a leak sometime this month. The PS5 Slim was more of cross-grade over what was the standard PS5, introducing a new attachable disc drive, a slimmer form-factor, and a marginally different design, but some of the potentially leaked details are pointing towards what could be a full-on PS5 Pro upgrade. More details below.

Rumored PS5 Pro console specs

Some folks on X (Twitter) known, to some degree, to have inside knowledge of the goings on at PlayStation are suggesting Sony is expecting the full specs for what sounds like the PlayStation 5 Pro to leak “this month” by way of “dev ket distribution to 3rd party studios.”

Others, specifically on the Resetera forum, are suggesting these details might have already surfaced. Again, we can’t stress enough how unconfirmed all of this data is at this point, but some of the more recent leaks point towards the PS5 Pro, or the next Sony console, carrying codenames like Viola and Trinity, with higher-resolutions and better, albeit not massively improved, internals all around by the looks of it.

One such suggestion says we are looking at an official 2024 reveal with specs looking something like this (or at least this is the way they look in the current dev units):

GFX1115

Viola’s CPU is maintaining the zen2 architecture found in the existing PS5 for compatibility, but the frequency will once again be dynamic with a peak of 4.4GHz. 64 KB of L1 cache per core, 512 KB of L2 cache per core, and 8 MB of L3 shared (4 MB per CCX).

Viola’s die is 30WGPs when fully enabled, but it will only have 28WGPs (56 CUs) enabled for the silicon in retail PS5 Pro units.

Trinity is the culmination of three key technologies. Fast storage (hardware accelerated compression and decompression, already an existing key PS5 technology), accelerated ray tracing, and upscaling.

Architecture is RDNA3, but it’s taking ray tracing improvements from RDNA4. BVH traversal will be handled by dedicated RT hardware rather than fully relying on the shaders. It will also include thread reordering to reduce data and execution divergence, something akin to Ada Lovelace SER and Intel Arc’s TSU.

3584 shaders, 224 TMUs, and 96 ROPs.

16GB of 18 gbps GDDR6. 256-bit memory bus with 576 GB/s memory bandwidth.

The GPU frequency target is 2.0 GHz. This lands the dual-issue TFLOPs in the range of 28.67 TFLOPs peak (224 (TMUs) * 2 (operations, dual issue) * 2 (core clock)). 14.33 TFLOPs if we ignore the dual-issue factor.

50-60% rasterization uplift over Oberon and Oberon Plus, over twice the raw RT performance.

XDNA2 NPU will be featured for the purpose of accelerating Sony’s bespoke temporal machine learning upscaling technique. This will be one of the core focuses of the PS5 Pro, like we saw with checkboard rendering for the PS4 Pro. Temporally stable upscaled 4K output at higher than 30 FPS is the goal.

Whatever happens (or not), here’s to hoping that if PS5 Pro is a real thing – perhaps Sony is looking towards landing more hardware sales leveraged on major future game releases like GTA V – it does indeed deliver a significant boost in performance all around.

