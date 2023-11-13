Sony unleashes official 2023 PlayStation holiday gift guide, plus now live Black Friday PS5 deals

While the new Spider-Man 2 PlayStation 5 Slim alongside the Call of Duty Modern Warfare III PS5 slim bundles are now live at $500, not to mention the live Black Friday DualSense controller deals, Sony has now unleashed its official 2023 holiday gift guide. Looking to give PlayStation gamers a good look at the entire scope of gear it has on tap this holiday, there might not be specific deals mentioned here, but it does hint at what could be on sale (that isn’t already) in the coming weeks (or sooner). Head below for a look at the 2023 PlayStation holiday gift guide.

2023 PlayStation holiday gift guide

Sony starts off this year’s PlayStation holiday gift guide by mentioning that it is “entering a holiday season with more PlayStation5 (PS5) console supply than ever before” and considering both the new PS5 Slim bundles are now ready for purchase, that appears to be the case. Anyone looking to land a PS5 console over the last few years will know how hard it has been – but not this year.

From a new PS5 model in a smaller form factor to innovative accessories and a diverse selection of extraordinary games, the PlayStation 2023 Holiday Gift Guide offers a glimpse of the PlayStation products and games that will captivate players this holiday.

As far as hardware is concerned, outside of the consoles above, we are already seeing Black Friday pricing on the breadth of DualSense controllers starting at $49, down from the usual up to $75 (here’s to hoping the DualSense Edge sees a deal for Black Friday). And while it’s hard to imagine seeing deals on the new PlayStation Portal remote player, we are indeed hoping to see some kind of discount on the new PlayStation VR2 bundles (Amazon renewed units are selling at $494 right now).

Units appear to be (mostly) available on the brand new PlayStation Pulse Elite Wireless Headset right now, but the new Pulse Explore wireless earbuds are going in and out of stock at the time of writing.

Sony is also celebrating this year’s holiday season offerings with its new spot known as Feel it Now on PlayStation 5:

Sony goes on to mention the over 2,500 PS5 games for players to enjoy, headlined by titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarök, Gran Turismo 7, Returnal, Demon’s Souls, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and FINAL FANTASY VII Remake. And we are expecting to see big-time deals on just about all of them over the coming weeks (except for maybe the new Spider-Man 2).

Get a closer look at the 2023 PlayStation holiday gift guide right here and stay locked to 9to5Toys for upcoming Black Friday price drops. The currently available Thanksgiving deals are detailed right here.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!