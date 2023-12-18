Today’s best iOS app deals: Go Rally, Dungeon of the Endless, SkySafari, and more

Monday morning is here and so is a fresh batch of discounted iOS games and apps. Just be sure to scope out the deals we are tracking on Apple Watch Series 9, AirTags, and the official Apple Watch Alpine and Trail Loop bands from $56. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Go Rally, Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee, Legend of the Moon2, SkySafari, and much more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best iOS game and app deals.

iOS Universal: Simoo: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: ColorCamera – Color Picker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Go Rally: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Legend of the Moon2:Shooting: $0.50 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Splat-to-Clat: $8 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FineReader Pro: PDF Scanner: $29 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: ABBYY Business Card Reader Pro: $29 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Pro: $13 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: SkySafari: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pepi Doctor: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Full Fitness : Workout Trainer: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Worlds: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cyber Manhunt: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Vigil RPG: $2 (Reg. $2.50)

iOS Universal: Chess Pro by Mastersoft: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Airports.: $5 (Reg. $9)

Mac: Folder Icons: $1 (Reg. $4)



Go Rally features:

Stranded and naked on a shore of an unknown planet, four friends wake up afflicted by the most common video game disease: amnesia.

Who summoned them? Why are they here? How will they return home? What’s for dinner?

Doom & Destiny Worlds is an open world turn-based single player RPG with crafting, building and farming.

Craft your way through crazy cosplaying goblins, farting stone giants and cursed genies across more than 60 hand-made islands.

Draw a line on your screen, tap the ‘race’ icon, and instantly drive your very own track! Add hills, bridges, checkpoints, trackside banners, houses and terrain – create the circuit of your dreams, then share on-line and challenge your friends, and the world, to beat your times. Apple TV users can design on iPhone or iPad and then pick up the Siri Remote and play on the big screen! With player made tracks, there are potentially limitless possibilities.

