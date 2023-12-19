Anker’s full-size 2023 Soundcore Glow Portable Speaker sees first deal today at $80 shipped

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its Soundcore Glow Portable Speaker for $79.98 shipped. Regularly $100, this is a straight up 20% off and the lowest price we can find. This model hit Amazon for the first time back in October just before we featured the Glow Mini, and is now seeing the first price drop we have tracked. You’re looking at one of Anker’s latest 360-degree audio speakers with a 2.5-inch “full-range” driver and 30W of power joined by a pair of bass-enhancing passive radiators. Alongside the 18 hours of battery life on a single charge and IP67 protection against dust and water, it also sports what Anker refers to as a synchronized radiant light show. You’ll find a ring of multi-colored illumination along the bottom and top of the speaker “that syncs with the music and radiates vibrant light effects for the ultimate party atmosphere.” Head below for more details.

As we mentioned above, Anker has also released the Soundcore Glow Mini Portable Speaker with a more compact form-factor and a complete lighting array wrapped around the body. This one sells for half the price at $40 shipped and you can take a deeper dive on what to expect as part of our launch coverage right here.

On the smart speaker side of things, the first deals on JBL’s new Authentics models are now in full swing with up to $100 in savings. You’ll find both the entry-level models and the higher-end variant on sale right now with all of the details waiting in our ongoing deal features right here and here. Swing by our dedicated speaker hub for even more deals to browse through.

Anker Soundcore Glow Portable Speaker features:

360° Sound, 30W Power: A 2.5-inch full-range speaker packs 30W of power and combines with two bass-enhancing passive radiators to deliver quality sound in every direction.

Synchronized Radiant Light Show: Unleash the party with our unique light show that syncs with the music and radiates vibrant light effects for the ultimate party atmosphere.

18-Hour Max Playtime: This portable speaker lets you enjoy non-stop entertainment with an impressive 18-hour battery life on a single charge. Note: Battery life will be reduced when light effects are turned on.

IP67 Full Protection: Dive into worry-free outdoor listening with a high-level waterproof and dust-proof rating. Your music stays uninterrupted, whether at the beach, by the pool, or floating on water.

