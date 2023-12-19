Save $100 on JBL’s new Authentics 500 retro smart speaker with first discount to $600

Amazon is now offering the JBL Authentics 500 Smart Speaker for $599.99 shipped. Today’s offer joins the other two models in the lineup on sale after seeing discounts go live last week. Now the biggest unit in the series is getting in on the savings. This is $100 off the usual $700 price tag and alongside being a new all-time low, is also the very first chance to save. Get a better idea of what to expect from the retro-themed package in our hands-on review of the Authentics 300 model.

Much like its smaller counterparts, the new JBL Authentics 500 speaker is all about the unique design. There’s a classic retro build that pairs a leather-like enclosure with a grid-textured grille on the front – all with brushed metal accenting. Premium build aside, JBL packs its most capable audio array into this release. There’s a 270W output that enables virtual Dolby Atmos support with 3.1-channel sound thanks to three 2.5mm tweeters and three 2.75-inch midrange woofers.

There’s Bluetooth for pairing right to your smartphone for playing music, as well as Wi-Fi to summon your smart assistant of course. Both Alexa and Google Assistant make the cut, turning this already nifty looking speaker into a smart home for controlling smart home gear, conversing with the digital helpers, and streaming music directly from your preferred service.

But if you’d rather just not pay $500 for a speaker, the other two models part of JBL’s new Assistant-powered Authentics collection are also on sale still. We saw the discounts go live last week, offering two more affordable options with their very first discounts attached at $50 off. The two different models share the same design and smart speaker technology, just with scaled down internal speaker systems and price tags starting from $300.

JBL Authentics 500 Smart Speaker features:

Superb sound and performance with Dolby Atmos Music: 270 watts of 3.1 channel sound, with virtual Dolby Atmos create a lifelike musical experience that makes you feel like you’re hearing your music live—right from the front row. Three 2.5mm tweeters and three 2.75″ midrange woofers provide so much clarity that every detail of your favorite song sounds brand new, while a 6.5″ down firing subwoofer and the patented SlipStream bass port extend the low end to a new level of bass that you can feel. Dolby Atmos Music content is available from compatible streaming services in the JBL One app.

