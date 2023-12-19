Today’s best iOS app deals: Alien Isolation, GRID Autosport, Mega Man X, and more

Justin Kahn
Reg. $1+ FREE+
Alien Isolation

It is now time to gather up all of today’s best deals on iOS games and apps courtesy of Apple’s digital storefront. But before you dive in, scope out the deals we are tracking on Apple’s latest 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro, which is now at a new Amazon low, and everything else in our Apple deals hub. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Alien: Isolation, GRID Autosport, Mega Man X, Street Fighter IV CE, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals. 

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Sandbox Planet: FREE (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: MEGA MAN X: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Street Fighter IV CE: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Alien: Isolation: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: GRID Autosport: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: QuestLord: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Ace Attorney Trilogy: $15 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: PARANORMASIGHT: $13 (Reg. $19)

iOS Universal: FRMS – Granular Synthesizer: $17 (Reg. $25)

Today’s best game deals: Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon $40, Resident Evil 4 $30, more

More iOS app and game deals still live

iOS Universal: Simoo: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: ColorCamera – Color Picker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Go Rally: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Legend of the Moon2:Shooting: $0.50 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Splat-to-Clat: $8 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FineReader Pro: PDF Scanner: $29 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: ABBYY Business Card Reader Pro: $29 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Pro: $13 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: SkySafari: $3 (Reg. $5)

Alien Isolation features:

When she left Earth, Ellen Ripley promised her daughter she would return home to celebrate her 11th birthday. She never made it.

Fifteen years later, Amanda Ripley learns that the flight recorder from her mother’s ship has been recovered. Amanda enters Sevastopol space station to finally solve the mystery of her mother’s disappearance, only to confront an unknown menace.

Engage in a terrifying quest for survival as you navigate the labyrinthine Sevastopol station. Unprepared and underequipped, you will need all your wits and daring to get out alive.

