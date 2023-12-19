Apple’s latest 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro sees $170 discount to new low of $1,429

Amazon has a new all-time low on Apple’s latest 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro. The entry-level configuration with 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM now sells for $1,429 shipped for the new Space Gray style. That’s down from the usual $1,599 price tag and marking only the third chance to save since being released back in November. Today’s deal is of course a new all-time low like we said, but beats our previous mention by an extra $20 in order to save you $170. Best Buy is stepping in to offer a little extra for its paid membership subscribers with a drop to $1,399. We also just took a hands-on look at how the new Space Black package from Apple stacks up. Head below the fold for more.

Apple is back with its latest MacBook Pros, refreshing the same physical form-factors with improved performance. You’ll find a familiar and best-in-class Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates and P3 wide color gamut support, but this time there’s extra brightness that climbs up to 1,600 nits. Then there’s the new M3 chip this time around, which marks the company’s first 3nm processor so far.

It has an 8-core CPU at the base, and comes backed by a 10-core GPU with its companion 16-core Neural Engine, all of which combines to offer Apple’s best performance yet from a mobile chip. Otherwise, there’s still Thunderbolt ports, an 8K HDMI output, and SD card slot.

Apple M3 MacBook Pro features:

With an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, the Apple M3 chip can help you blaze through everyday multitasking and take on pro projects like editing thousands of photos or 4K video. Go all day thanks to the power-efficient design of Apple silicon. The MacBook Pro laptop delivers the same exceptional performance whether it’s running on battery or plugged in.

